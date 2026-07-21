Mohamed Nedham Khonji Appointed Chairman of Bahrain Family Leisure Company Following Truffle Reverse Merger

Mohamed Nedham Khonji, Chairman of BFLC

One of Bahrain's largest hospitality groups has appointed Mohamed Nedham Khonji as Chairman following a reverse merger with Truffle Hospitality Holding

Bahrain Family Leisure Company B.S.C. (BHB:FAMILY)

The appointment of the new Board marks an important milestone for Bahrain Family Leisure Company as we begin the next phase of our journey following the merger with Truffle Hospitality Holding.” — Mohamed Nedham Khonji, Chairman of BFLC

MANAMA, BAHRAIN, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bahrain Family Leisure Company B.S.C. (BFLC) (Bahrain Bourse: FAMILY), a public shareholding company listed on Bahrain Bourse, announced the appointment of its new Chairman and Board of Directors.

The new Board will be chaired by Mohamed Nedham Khonji. The Board also comprises Vice Chairman Mahmood Mohammed Ali, Non-Executive Directors Khaled Mohamed AlHammadi, Wissam Hussein and Faisal Hassan AlJalahma, together with Independent Directors Farooq Mohamed AlKhaja and Ayman Moussa Gadallah. The Board is appointed for a three-year term in accordance with the Bahrain Commercial Companies Law and the Company’s Articles of Association.

The appointments follow the completion of the share-swap reverse merger between BFLC and Truffle Hospitality Holding W.L.L., the hospitality and entertainment subsidiary of Dividend Gate Capital W.L.L. (DGC), pursuant to which DGC became the majority shareholder of the Company.

The new Board will oversee the next phase of the Company’s growth, further strengthening its position as one of Bahrain’s largest listed hospitality and entertainment groups and supporting the continued expansion of its portfolio across Bahrain and the wider GCC.

Commenting on the appointment, Mohamed Nedham Khonji, Chairman of BFLC and Founder and Managing Director of DGC, said: “The appointment of the new Board marks an important milestone for BFLC as we begin the next phase of our journey following the merger with Truffle. We are focused on strengthening the Company’s governance framework and creating sustainable long-term value for our shareholders. We look forward to working closely with management to build on the strong foundation that has already been established.”

The Board extended its appreciation to the outgoing Directors, recognising their dedicated service and valued contributions throughout their tenure.

Today, the Company operates one of Bahrain's largest hospitality and entertainment portfolios, comprising more than 20 brands across fast-casual and upper-casual dining, café concepts and a central kitchen. The portfolio is supported by SoleCorp, the Group's centralised operating platform, which manages finance, human resources, procurement and logistics to drive operational efficiency and scalable growth.

ENDS

About Bahrain Family Leisure Company

Bahrain Family Leisure Company (BFLC) is a Bahraini public shareholding company listed on Bahrain Bourse, established in 1994 and registered with the Ministry of Industry and Commerce in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Following its merger with Truffle Hospitality Holding, the Company has become one of Bahrain's largest listed hospitality and food and beverage groups, managing a diversified portfolio of more than 20 brands across multiple dining segments. Supported by SoleCorp, its centralised operating platform, BFLC is focused on driving operational excellence, developing innovative hospitality concepts and pursuing sustainable growth across Bahrain and the wider GCC.

About Dividend Gate Capital W.L.L.

Dividend Gate Capital (DGC) is a Bahrain-based private equity firm investing in a diverse range of sectors within the GCC, with a growing presence internationally. Since its establishment in 2017, DGC has been dedicated to fostering growth and opportunity through an investment strategy focused on innovation. Its portfolio includes significant investments in high-potential companies in healthcare, hospitality, real estate, innovation, and industry. This diversified approach aims to create sustainable, long-term value for partners and stakeholders.

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