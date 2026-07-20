The Billboard That Advertised Its Own Price: What Happened Next

Two billboards. One message.

Leeds agency Loud! OOH put its £325 price next to a £650 quote on two billboards. Result: 188% traffic uplift, national press, and client campaigns booked.

The campaign got people through the door. The transparency did the persuading. Attention is only worth something if it converts, and it has.” — Jamie Roberts, Founder, Loud! OOH

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three weeks ago, two billboards appeared side by side on York Street in Leeds. The first showed a real quote a business had received for that exact space: £650. The second showed what the same site actually costs through Loud! OOH, a new independent out-of-home agency: £325.The boards were a bet that honesty about pricing, in an industry famous for avoiding it, would be interesting enough to talk about. The results of that bet are now in.What the campaign deliveredSince the boards went live, new traffic to loudooh.co.uk has risen 188%. Over the 14 days from 28 June to 12 July, views of the agency’s LinkedIn posts increased 155.9% and its follower count grew 61.1%, an audience made up largely of marketers, founders and media owners.The story was covered by Prolific North, AP News, MSN, Businessmole and Ads of the World, part of the Clio Network, with follow-up pieces now appearing as the results have emerged. More importantly for a three-month-old business, the attention converted: the campaign generated a pipeline of direct enquiries, with client campaigns confirmed and going live in August.“Attention is only worth something if it converts, and it has,” said Jamie Roberts, founder of Loud! OOH. “But the number I keep coming back to is the traffic. Every one of those visitors landed on a website where the full rate card is published . Nobody had to fill in a form or sit through a sales call to find out what a billboard costs. The campaign got people through the door. The transparency did the persuading.”Why the campaign existed at allRoberts spent twenty years planning and buying out-of-home advertising before founding Loud! OOH in 2026. The agency publishes its complete rate card online, from £60 bus rear panels to full London Underground station takeovers, with no markup on media costs. “I watched brilliant small businesses get quoted prices that had nothing to do with what the space actually costs,” Roberts said. “The industry treats pricing like a secret, and small businesses assume billboards are out of their reach as a result. They are not. We put the proof on the billboard itself because after twenty years of watching people be told otherwise, writing another blog post did not feel loud enough.”No competitor was named in the campaign. The creative deliberately targeted the industry’s markup culture rather than any individual business, and the quoted £650 figure came from a genuine quotation received in May 2026, substantiated in the small print on the board itself.What happens nextThe York Street boards have done their job and the campaign now moves into its secondphase. A full case study with the complete results will soon be published on the Loud! OOH website, and Roberts confirms a follow-up campaign is in development for later this summer, this time in London.“The first campaign proved the pricing,” Roberts said. “The next one has a different point to make. That is all I am saying for now.”About Loud! OOHLoud! OOH is an independent UK out-of-home advertising agency founded in 2026, with offices in Leeds and London. The agency plans and buys billboard, bus, taxi, rail, London Underground, airport and digital AdVan campaigns for businesses of all sizes, with every price published openly and no markup on media costs. Media contactJamie Roberts, Founder, Loud! OOHhello@loudooh.co.uk020 4514 9147loudooh.co.uk

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