Ningbo Aoshun Electrical Co., Ltd.

A Comprehensive Review of Trusted Manufacturers Providing Advanced Ventilation Systems for Industrial, Commercial, and Building Air Management Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global ventilation fan market, which includes exhaust fans, was valued at USD 3.57 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5.23 billion by 2030, according to Grand View Research. China exported a record USD 3.788 billion worth of fans (HS Code 841459) in 2024, representing 509 million units, based on China Customs data. These figures underscore the central role Chinese manufacturers play in supplying the world with ventilation equipment tailored for industrial, commercial, and residential applications. Below is an assessment of ten established exhaust fan manufacturers in China that are shaping the market through production capacity, product breadth, and compliance with international standards.Ningbo Aoshun Electrical Co., Ltd. ( Aosun Aosun is a Chinese manufacturer specializing in the design, R&D, and manufacturing of industrial, commercial, and agricultural ventilation fans. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, the company operates a 12,000 m² factory with 105 employees and an annual output exceeding 1 million units. Its product portfolio includes exhaust fans, ventilation fans, duct fans, industrial fans, air curtains, ERV/HRV systems, and HVAC ducting. Exporting to over 50 countries across Europe, North America, Asia, Oceania, and South America, Aosun achieves a 90% export ratio. The company’s in-house R&D team of 15 engineers has independently developed more than 100 product models, covering wall-mounted, ceiling, window, bathroom, kitchen, attic, and garage exhaust fans. Aosun’s production lines include precision injection molding, motor production, and automated assembly, with strict quality control from raw material to final inspection. The company supports OEM and ODM projects and offers flexible scheduling for large-scale orders. Contact: Phone/WhatsApp +86 18606589361, Email alan.h@elmakelectrical.com. Website: www.aosvents.com . Marketing center: Room 801-802, MeiJing Mansion, Southern CBD, Ningbo City, Zhejiang. Factory Plant A: No. 128 Longxia Road, Yunlong Industrial Zone, Ningbo. Factory Plant B: No. 12 Jiang Cun Industrial Zone, Foshan, Guangdong.Other Notable ManufacturersThe following nine companies complete the list of reputable ventilation exhaust fan manufacturers operating in China, each recognized for distinct capabilities in the industrial and commercial segments.1. Panasonic (China) Co., Ltd.Panasonic produces a wide range of exhaust fans for residential and commercial use, known for whisper-quiet operation, built-in humidity sensors, and Energy Star certification. Its products are widely specified in North American and Asian projects, and the company maintains manufacturing facilities in China.2. Broan-NuTone (a division of Madden Manufacturing)Broan-NuTone is a leading brand in the North American ventilation market, with significant manufacturing presence in China. The brand offers ceiling-mounted, wall-mounted, and inline exhaust fans, with a strong focus on low-sone noise levels and high CFM ratings for bathroom and kitchen applications.3. Delta Electronics, Inc.Delta Electronics, headquartered in Taiwan, has major production bases in China. It provides industrial-grade exhaust fans, including intelligent ventilation systems with IoT connectivity for building management. Delta’s products are recognized for energy efficiency and compliance with UL and CE standards.4. Midea GroupMidea is a Chinese multinational home appliance manufacturer that produces a full lineup of exhaust fans under its ventilation segment. Its products range from basic bathroom exhaust fans to high-power industrial ventilation units, leveraging large-scale production and wide distribution networks in China and abroad.5. Airmate (Shenzhen) Electric Co., Ltd.Airmate is a well-known Chinese brand specializing in fans and ventilation equipment. The company offers residential and commercial exhaust fans featuring energy-efficient motors and aerodynamic blade designs. Airmate exports to Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.6. Nedfon (Zhongshan) Ventilation Equipment Co., Ltd.Nedfon focuses exclusively on ventilation products, including single-room heat recovery ventilators and exhaust fans. Its product line includes wall-mounted and ceiling exhaust fans for commercial kitchens, factories, and warehouses, with emphasis on corrosion resistance and long service life.7. AUX Group Co., Ltd.AUX, a Chinese electronics and appliance manufacturer, produces exhaust fans under its air conditioning and ventilation division. The company supplies large-volume axial exhaust fans for industrial workshops and agricultural facilities, backed by ISO 9001 and CE certifications.8. Singfun (Shanghai) Electric Appliance Co., Ltd.Singfun is a Chinese fan manufacturer with a growing exhaust fan portfolio. Its products target both residential and commercial settings, offering window-mounted, ceiling, and ducted exhaust fans with features such as waterproof housings and low-noise operation.9. Soler & Palau (Guangzhou) Ventilation Co., Ltd.Soler & Palau, a Spanish multinational, has a manufacturing subsidiary in Guangzhou, China. The company specializes in industrial ventilation systems, including high-pressure exhaust fans for fume extraction, dust control, and process ventilation. S&P products are widely used in European and Asian factories.Market Context and Industry TrendsThe global bathroom exhaust fan market was specifically valued at approximately USD 1.08 billion in 2024, with China accounting for roughly 50% of global production, per Intel Market Research. Smart exhaust fans featuring humidity sensors and IoT connectivity are growing at a compound annual rate of 12.8%, significantly outpacing the standard fan CAGR of 6.3%, according to Dataintelo. Energy Star certified fans, which use up to 60% less energy than conventional models, have become a procurement benchmark for North American buyers. Key safety standards such as IEC 60335-2-80 and UL 507 govern the design and testing of exhaust fans sold in international markets, influencing the compliance capabilities of Chinese manufacturers.ConclusionChina’s exhaust fan manufacturing ecosystem provides global buyers with a diverse range of options from high-volume OEM suppliers like Aosun to specialized industrial brands such as Soler & Palau. Selection criteria often revolve around production capacity, certifications, energy efficiency, and ability to customize. Potential buyers are advised to evaluate suppliers on their track record of export compliance, R&D investment, and responsiveness to project-specific requirements.For more detailed product specifications and company capabilities, download the Aosun corporate brochure here: Aosun Brochure (PDF)Contact Aosun for Your Ventilation NeedsCompany: Ningbo Aoshun Electrical Co., Ltd. (Brand: Aosun)Website: www.aosvents.com Email: alan.h@elmakelectrical.comPhone/WhatsApp: +86 18606589361Marketing Center: Room 801-802, MeiJing Mansion, Southern CBD, Ningbo City, Zhejiang Province, China.Factory Plant A: No. 128 Longxia Road, Yunlong Industrial Zone, Ningbo City, Zhejiang Province, China.Factory Plant B: No. 12 Jiang Cun Industrial Zone, Foshan City, Guangdong Province, China.

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