AVer Introduces NC30 NDI Converter for Seamless NDI and HDMI Signal Conversion

NC30 NDI Converter from AVer

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of AI audio-video solutions, today announced the AVer NC30 NDI® Converter — a compact, bi-directional device that simplifies signal conversion between NDI and HDMI® for professional video environments. AV and IT teams can bring local HDMI sources into NDI-based production and distribution workflows, or output live NDI streams to local displays and USB-C connected laptops, all without additional equipment.

Designed for flexibility across a wide range of applications — from live monitoring and meeting-room sharing to multi-room video production — the NC30 enables organizations to deploy, manage, and scale high-quality networked video with a single, consistent setup.

Key User Benefits at a Glance

· Flexible, AV-over-IP Deployment: One device supports both encoding and decoding, so organizations can flexibly adapt rooms to different events and formats without changing hardware.

· Built for the AVer Ecosystem: Natively works with AVer cameras, Matrix Tracking Boxes, and BYOM Matrix Switchers, simplifying the distribution of AV across rooms and keeping system setups consistent organization-wide.

· Centralized Control on Enterprise Management: AV and IT staff can assign signals, switch sources, and monitor multi-stream previews from one intuitive interface.

· Real-Time Live Monitoring: HDMI loop-out enables zero-latency live feeds.

· Long-term value and easier installs: PoE support reduces power adapters and cabling, and the 5-year warranty offers long-term peace of mind.

For more information about the NC30 NDI Converter, please visit: https://presentation.avereurope.com/model/nc30

Notes:

1. This output is only available in decoding mode.

2. NDI® is a registered trademark of Vizrt NDI AB. HDMI® is a registered trademark of HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc.

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