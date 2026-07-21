Tauro Markets Recognized as the Global Winner of Best IB & Affiliation Program 2026 by Gazet International

Global brokerage continues expanding its international footprint with institutional backing, advanced trading technology, and a partner-first approach.

SINGAPORE, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As traders and business partners increasingly seek brokers that combine stability, innovation, and transparency, Tauro Markets continues to strengthen its position as a trusted global brokerage by delivering advanced trading solutions, fast payment infrastructure, and flexible partnership programs.Founded with roots in the Middle East and Europe, Tauro Markets operates from strategic financial hubs including Dubai, Cyprus, and Kuwait, serving clients across more than 160 countries including countries from GCC and Latin America.The company was built with a long-term vision of creating a brokerage that combines institutional-grade infrastructure with a client-focused approach.A key differentiator is Tauro's integrated technology ecosystem. As part of a broader group of companies, Tauro combines trading technology, payment solutions, and financial infrastructure into one seamless experience. Supported by experienced leadership, institutional investors, and strategic shareholders, the group's technology business has an estimated valuation of approximately US$60 million, demonstrating confidence in its long-term growth strategy.Tauro Markets offers competitive trading conditions across Forex, commodities, indices, metals, and cryptocurrencies through flexible account types designed for traders at every experience level. Fast deposits and withdrawals, multiple funding methods, and localized payment solutions help clients access their capital quickly while meeting regional requirements.Innovation remains central to the company's roadmap. Tauro Markets is preparing to launch several new products, including Tauro Markets' own branded Mastercard debit card, a secure crypto wallet, enhanced mobile applications, integrated payment solutions, and an upgraded client portal. These developments are designed to simplify the trading experience while giving clients greater flexibility in managing their funds.The brokerage also offers a sophisticated copy trading platform that allows investors to automatically follow experienced traders while maintaining full control over their risk management. The platform benefits both investors seeking professional strategies and traders looking to generate additional income by sharing their performance.Tauro Markets has strengthened its strategic partnership with Luxembourg-based DHF Capital S.A. to launch managed Percentage Allocation Management Module (PAMM) accounts. Designed for professional and high-net-worth investors, the solution combines DHF Capital's market expertise with Tauro Markets' execution capabilities, giving clients access to innovative investment opportunities with compelling risk-reward profiles that are not typically available to the broader retail market.Customer experience remains a core priority. Tauro Markets provides multilingual support 24 hours a day, five days a week, with an average live chat response time of approximately 17 seconds, ensuring clients receive timely assistance whenever they need it.For introducing brokers and affiliates, Tauro Markets offers flexible partnership structures tailored to different business models. Partners benefit from customizable commission plans, transparent reporting, rapid payouts, dedicated business development support, and marketing resources designed to help grow their businesses.This commitment to partner success was recently recognised when Tauro Markets received the Best IB & Affiliation Program – Global 2026 award from Gazet International, highlighting the company's focus on delivering value, transparency, and long-term opportunities for its global partner network. "Our goal is to build a brokerage that clients and partners can rely on for the long term," said Tauro Markets CEO Alexander Oelfke. "By continuously investing in technology, innovation, customer service, and strategic partnerships, we are creating an ecosystem that supports sustainable growth for traders and business partners worldwide."With its expanding global presence, integrated technology ecosystem, award-winning partnership program, and ongoing product innovation, Tauro Markets continues to reinforce its commitment to becoming one of the industry's most trusted and forward-looking multi-asset brokers.

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