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Wang Yi to Attend the China-ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and the Meeting of the Council of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of SCO Member States and Visit Kyrgyzstan

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson announces:

On July 22, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the China-ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Manila, the Philippines. From July 23 to 25, Foreign Minister Wang Yi will travel to Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, to attend the Meeting of the Council of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States and visit Kyrgyzstan.

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Wang Yi to Attend the China-ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and the Meeting of the Council of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of SCO Member States and Visit Kyrgyzstan

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