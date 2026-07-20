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The Business Research Company's Mixed Domain Oscilloscopes (MDO) Market Positioned For Sustained Growth At6.9% CAGR Through 2030

Expected to grow to $2.58 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The mixed domain oscilloscopes (MDO) market has witnessed notable progress recently, driven by the increasing complexity of electronic systems and the need for sophisticated testing solutions. As technologies evolve and expand, the demand for instruments capable of handling multiple signal types continues to rise, setting the stage for substantial growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the market’s size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Market Size and Growth Projections for Mixed Domain Oscilloscopes Market

The mixed domain oscilloscopes market has experienced significant expansion, with its value projected to increase from $1.85 billion in 2025 to $1.98 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This growth has been fueled by the rising demands for testing hybrid digital and analog electronics, the broadening scope of telecommunications and RF engineering, and the growing adoption of embedded systems development. Additionally, advancements in high-speed computing and the increasing complexity of PCB designs have further propelled the market. Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow even more robustly, reaching $2.58 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.9%. This forecasted expansion is mainly driven by factors such as the surge in 5G and 6G communication testing, the growing Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystems, the adoption of AI-enhanced test and measurement tools, and the increasing need for testing in electric vehicles and power electronics. Other notable trends include real-time cloud-connected lab instrumentation and miniaturized portable oscilloscope solutions.

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Understanding What Mixed Domain Oscilloscopes Are and Their Importance

A mixed domain oscilloscope (MDO) combines the capabilities of a traditional oscilloscope with those of a spectrum analyzer, enabling the simultaneous measurement of both analog and digital signals in one unit. This advanced instrument allows engineers and technicians to examine time-domain, frequency-domain, and protocol-related signals concurrently. By providing a comprehensive view of signal behavior, MDOs enhance troubleshooting efficiency and improve system validation processes across diverse electronic testing applications.

IoT Growth as a Crucial Driver for the MDO Market

One of the primary forces propelling the mixed domain oscilloscopes market is the rapid expansion of Internet of Things (IoT) devices. These connected devices, equipped with sensors, software, and communication capabilities, collect and exchange data to enable automation, monitoring, and control across various industries. The increasing adoption of IoT technologies demands real-time data analysis and reliable communication frameworks, creating a vital need for MDOs. These instruments support the development and testing of IoT devices by enabling comprehensive analysis of analog, digital, and wireless signals, ensuring optimal device performance and connectivity reliability. For instance, Ericsson reported in April 2025 that global IoT connections reached 18.8 billion in 2024 and are projected to nearly double to 43.0 billion by 2030, underscoring the expanding role of IoT in driving MDO market growth.

View the full mixed domain oscilloscopes (mdo) market report:

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Electric Vehicle Expansion Accelerating Demand for Mixed Domain Oscilloscopes

The surge in electric vehicle (EV) adoption is another significant factor boosting the mixed domain oscilloscope market. EVs, powered mainly by rechargeable batteries and electric motors, are gaining traction partly due to stricter environmental regulations and policies promoting clean energy and decarbonization. MDOs play a critical role in the development of EV systems by enabling thorough testing of power electronics, battery management units, motor controls, and high-frequency communication interfaces. For example, as of April 2025, the International Energy Agency noted that global electric car sales surpassed 17 million units in 2024, marking a year-on-year increase above 25%, with EVs representing over 20% of new vehicle sales worldwide. This rapid growth in EV adoption significantly contributes to expanding demand for mixed domain oscilloscopes.

Regional Market Leaders and Growth Hotspots in the MDO Industry

In 2025, North America held the leading position in the mixed domain oscilloscopes market, benefiting from its strong technological infrastructure and established electronics industry. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, fueled by rising industrialization, expanding telecommunications infrastructure, and increasing investments in advanced electronic testing equipment. The market report covers key territories including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of the global mixed domain oscilloscopes landscape.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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