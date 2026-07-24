Off Leash K9 Training Expands Awareness of Therapy Dog Preparation in the New River and Roanoke Valleys

A black-and-white dog practices focus and impulse control with a plush toy during training at Off Leash K9 Training Blacksburg. A black-and-white puppy enjoys playtime with a rope toy during an outdoor dog training session in Blacksburg. Two energetic dogs enjoy off-leash play and socialization in an open field during dog training in Blacksburg.

The program prepares dog-owner teams for therapy dog testing, real-world distractions, and facility expectations across the New River and Roanoke Valleys area.

Therapy dog preparation requires more than basic obedience,” — said Crystal Armes, owner of Off Leash K9 Training Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Off Leash K9 Training New River and Roanoke Valleys is highlighting its Therapy Dog Preparation Program for local dog owners interested in preparing their dogs for therapy dog testing and future community visits.The program is designed for owners whose goal is to have their dog become a therapy dog. The course helps dog-and-handler teams prepare for therapy dog testing and evaluation, but it does not provide formal therapy dog certification or registration. Owners should review the requirements of the therapy dog organization and the facility they hope to visit before beginning training.Therapy dog work may involve environments where calm behavior, reliable obedience, and clear communication between the dog and handler are important. The program requires clients to identify a specific facility goal and contact that facility before training begins. This allows the trainer to customize distractions and preparation based on the team’s intended therapy environment.Training also includes exposure to therapy-related distractions such as loud children, beeping machinery, wheelchairs, walkers, groups of people, nearby dogs, and being touched without reacting. Training also includes exposure to therapy-related distractions such as loud children, beeping machinery, wheelchairs, walkers, groups of people, nearby dogs, and being touched without reacting.The Therapy Dog Preparation Program includes eight private, one-hour lessons. Participating dogs must be at least one year old. The course outline includes an introduction to the e-collar, come, sit, break, off, place, heel, down, food refusal, a public field trip, Canine Good Citizen practice, and a CGC evaluation.The public field trip takes place in an environment with traffic, floor textures, and noises similar to those associated with the team’s intended therapy work. The Canine Good Citizen evaluation may support the team’s preparation, but passing it does not provide therapy dog certification or registration.Off Leash K9 Training New River and Roanoke Valleys serves dog owners throughout Blacksburg, Salem, Christiansburg, Vinton, Hollins, Daleville, Staunton, Roanoke, Cave Spring, Radford, Lexington, Lynchburg, Bedford, and Rocky Mount. Dog owners interested in reviewing therapy dog preparation or other training options may visit nrvandroanokedogtrainer.com or contact the training team for a free phone consultation.About Off Leash K9 Training New River and Roanoke ValleysOff Leash K9 Training New River and Roanoke Valleys provides board-and-train programs, private lessons, basic and advanced obedience training, behavioral modification training for aggression and reactivity, therapy dog preparation, puppy training, in-home training, and e-collar and non-e-collar training options.The business lists three by-appointment locations serving the Christiansburg, Blacksburg, and Roanoke areas, with facilities physically located in Christiansburg and Vinton.Media ContactCrystal ArmesOwnerOff Leash K9 Training New River and Roanoke ValleysPhone: 540-750-1955Email: blacksburg@offleashk9training.comWebsite: https://nrvandroanokedogtrainer.com/

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