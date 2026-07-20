Tidal Town Moving Now Offers Long Distance Moving to All 48 Continental States

Virginia Beach-based Tidal Town Moving expands long-distance moving services with dedicated relocation corridor pages for nine of the most requested locations.

Long-distance moves require different level of coordination than a local job, and one of the biggest concerns we hear from customers is not knowing who is handling their belongings once truck leaves.” — Rooke Crouch

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tidal Town Moving , a locally owned moving company based in Virginia Beach, has expanded its long-distance moving services with coordinated relocations from Hampton Roads to all 48 continental states. The company has also launched nine dedicated relocation corridor pages covering the most requested interstate routes from Virginia.The new corridor pages cover moves from Virginia to California, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, Arizona, Maryland, Colorado, Georgia, and Ohio. Each page provides destination-specific information, details on how Tidal Town Moving handles the move from the Virginia end, and access to a free estimate. Long-distance moves through Tidal Town Moving are coordinated via EFS, a national freight carrier with coverage across the continental United States. The company's own crew handles packing, wrapping, and loading at the customer's Hampton Roads location, and the team remains the single point of contact from pickup through delivery coordination.The expansion reflects growing demand from Hampton Roads residents relocating out of state. Florida, North Carolina, and Texas are among the most common destinations, driven by a combination of military PCS moves, remote work flexibility, and cost-of-living considerations. Arizona and Colorado have also seen increased interest from Virginia Beach residents over the past two years.Tidal Town Moving is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and charges an hourly rate for the local pickup with no travel time fees within Hampton Roads. The company holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and has accumulated more than 1,100 five-star Google reviews with a 4.9-star rating. Tidal Town Moving is licensed with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (License 705) and the State Corporation Commission (License 11306836), and carries Cargo, Motor Vehicle, and General Liability Insurance on every move.Homeowners and businesses in Hampton Roads planning an out-of-state move can request a free estimate by visiting the company's website or calling (757) 716-9286.About Tidal Town MovingTidal Town Moving is a locally owned and operated moving company based in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Founded by Rooke Crouch and Josh Wright, the company serves all of Hampton Roads with residential moving, commercial moving, local moving, long-distance moving, senior moving, apartment moving, office moving, piano moving, packing services, loading and unloading, and furniture assembly. Tidal Town Moving is BBB Accredited with an A+ rating, licensed with the Virginia DMV and State Corporation Commission, and fully insured. Available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

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