The Faculty of Science, Charles University, Prague Launches Search: Albertov Biocentre Seeks Scientific Director

Albertov Biocentre

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Faculty of Science, Charles University, together with its partners, has launched an international selection procedure for the position of Scientific Director of the newly established Albertov Biocentre. This largest infrastructure project in the modern history of Charles University, worth nearly CZK 5.5 billion, will offer state-of-the-art facilities for natural sciences and biomedical fields. The Biocentre is seeking a global leader to shape the strategic direction of top-tier education and research.A team led by scientists from the Faculty of Science, Charles University is reshaping the landscape of Central European science and, in collaboration with its partners, is now opening a key position for its future direction. An international selection procedure has been officially announced for the position of Scientific Director of the emerging multidisciplinary centre of excellence – the Albertov Biocentre (BCA). This international search aims to attract a renowned scientific figure to Prague, who will be responsible for shaping the strategic vision, coordinating excellent teams, and ensuring world-class education and research of the highest quality.The Albertov Biocentre is being established as a unique collaborative project connecting the excellent departments of three faculties of Charles University – the Faculty of Science, the First Faculty of Medicine, and the Faculty of Mathematics and Physics. The new Scientific Director will thus head an ambitious institution with international reach. They will work closely with a five-member Board of Trustees and an International Research Council composed of up to 15 international experts. Their task will be to coordinate research across six strategic areas ranging from biochemistry, genetics, and infectious immunity to chemical synthesis and nanotechnology. Alongside integrating the existing excellent teams of all three participating faculties, the new director will have at least 20% of the building's capacity reserved exclusively for establishing and developing brand new international research groups.The construction of the centre itself on the university campus in Prague's Albertov is successfully progressing with the concreting of the load-bearing structure of the second basement level, with the complete structural frame of the building scheduled to be finished by March next year. Final building approval is planned for 2028, and in the academic year 2029/2030, the centre will welcome over 800 employees and up to 700 students. All of them will be able to use flexible laboratories and shared state-of-the-art core facilities within a modern, sustainable building with a class B energy performance certificate, which utilizes a smart control system and geothermal boreholes for thermal energy storage and recovery.Media Contact:Assoc. Prof. Vladimír Krylov, RNDr., Ing., Ph.D. Dean of the Faculty of Science, Charles University Phone: +420 221 95 1120 Mobile: +420 603 957 473 Email: vladimir.krylov@natur.cuni.cz Albertov 6, 2nd floor, room 126

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.