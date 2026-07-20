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The Business Research Company's Neoantigen Therapies Market To Reach $2.83 Billion By 2030 Driven By Expanding Industry Demand

Expected to grow to $2.83 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The field of neoantigen therapies is rapidly evolving as a promising frontier in personalized cancer treatment. These therapies harness cutting-edge technologies to target unique tumor markers, offering new hope in oncology. Let’s explore the market size, key growth drivers, regional outlook, and emerging trends shaping this dynamic sector.

Current and Projected Market Size of Neoantigen Therapies

The neoantigen therapies market has witnessed remarkable expansion recently. It is set to increase from $0.96 billion in 2025 to $1.19 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.1%. This historic growth is mainly due to rising cancer rates worldwide, advancements in next-generation sequencing technologies, early adoption of personalized medicine in oncology, increasing numbers of immunotherapy clinical trials, and a deeper understanding of tumor mutational burden in cancer progression.

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Looking ahead, the neoantigen therapies market is expected to grow even more rapidly, reaching $2.83 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 24.3%. Factors contributing to this surge include the expansion of AI-powered bioinformatics platforms for antigen prediction, growing regulatory approvals for personalized cancer vaccines, increased investment in precision oncology research, development of off-the-shelf neoantigen products, and wider use of combination immunotherapy protocols in clinical settings. Key trends during this period involve personalized neoantigen vaccine development based on tumor-specific mutations, integration of AI for improved neoantigen prediction and epitope mapping, expansion of mRNA- and peptide-based individualized cancer immunotherapies, adoption of next-generation sequencing for early tumor antigen detection, and advances in combining neoantigen therapies with checkpoint inhibitors to enhance tumor control.

What Neoantigen Therapies Are and How They Work

Neoantigen therapies represent a highly personalized form of cancer immunotherapy that targets unique neoantigens—tumor-specific proteins created by genetic mutations in cancer cells. These treatments rely on genomic sequencing, sophisticated bioinformatics, and immune engineering techniques to stimulate precise immune responses against cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue. The goal of neoantigen therapies is to improve treatment accuracy, boost anti-cancer efficacy, and push forward personalized oncology care across multiple cancer types.

View the full neoantigen therapies market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neoantigen-therapies-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Key Market Drivers Boosting Neoantigen Therapies Growth

One of the main forces behind the expanding neoantigen therapies market is the increasing global cancer incidence. Cancer incidence measures the number of new cancer diagnoses in a given population over a specific timeframe, highlighting the growing worldwide cancer burden. This rise is largely driven by an aging population, since cancer risk escalates with age due to accumulated genetic mutations and prolonged exposure to harmful environmental factors.

Neoantigen therapies are uniquely positioned to meet this challenge by enabling highly tailored immunotherapies that specifically target tumor mutations. This precision enhances treatment effectiveness and immune response. For example, in February 2024, the World Health Organization—a Switzerland-based intergovernmental organization—reported projections indicating that by 2050, there will be over 35 million new cancer cases globally, marking a 77% increase from approximately 20 million cases in 2022. Such statistics underscore how the growing cancer burden is propelling demand for neoantigen-based therapies.

Regional Outlook Highlighting North America’s Leading Role

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the neoantigen therapies market and is also anticipated to be the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. The market analysis covers multiple geographic areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global developments. North America’s leadership is supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong investment in biotech innovation, and regulatory support for personalized cancer treatments.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

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