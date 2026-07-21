Sydney technology company releases AI travel planning platform with support for 17 languages

AUSTRAL, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regovix Pty Ltd, headquartered in Austral, New South Wales, released Madram Milsan AI on 15 July 2026. The platform provides AI-assisted travel planning across 140 destinations in 80 countries and requires no registration or subscription to access.The release addresses a gap identified by the company in consumer travel planning tools — specifically, the absence of a single platform handling thecomplete travel planning process across research, booking, budgeting and itinerary management.Madram Milsan AI generates day-by-day itineraries based on inputs including destination, travel dates, passport country, budget and travel style. Theplatform incorporates live flight search, hotel options, visa entry requirements, travel insurance comparison, eSIM connectivity, foreign exchange rate information, car hire, local food guides and clothing recommendations based on forecast weather conditions.Itineraries can be exported as PDF documents or synchronised with Google Calendar. A budget calculator provides cost estimates across accommodation, transport and daily expenses.A Travel Personality Quiz released in July 2026 categorises users across preference types including adventure, cultural tourism, food tourism, nature, beach, family, wellness and nightlife. Results are applied to destination matching and itinerary structure.A section titled Super Saver consolidates seven price-comparison tools covering flights, accommodation, travel insurance, foreign currency, car hire,activities and luggage storage.The platform supports 17 languages: English, Hindi, Japanese, Mandarin ,Chinese, Arabic, French, German,Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Korean, Thai, Vietnamese, Indonesian, Malay, Russian and Turkish.Revenue is generated through affiliate arrangements with 14 travel service providers. Partners include Expedia, Aviasales, Airalo, Wise, DiscoverCars, Klook, KKday, Tiqets, Compensair and GetTransfer.No fees are charged to users and no advertising appears on the platform.The platform loading screen includes three features available while itinerary data is processed: a microphone-activated star animation; a browser-based space exploration game titled Madram Milsan Voyager comprising 10 stages; and access to a science fiction novel by the company founder titled Cosmic Voyage: Thriller Edition, available through Amazon Kindle.The company founder, Madhu Pattarambil, is a chemical engineer with experience in hazardous materials compliance and process engineering. Theplatform name Madram Milsan is derived from the initials of four members of the founder's family.Regovix Pty Ltd operates two platforms: Madram Milsan AI for the consumer travel sector, and the Regovix HSEQ compliance platform providing regulatorymonitoring for Australia's industrial sector. The company is registered under Australian Business Number 19 735 810 326.Madram Milsan AI is accessible at https://madrammilsanai.regovix.com

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