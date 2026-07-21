Business Reporter: Delivering governed, connected and human-authorised AI

How a GRC platform can ensure AI governance keeps pace with technological advancement

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Mitratech GRC talk about connected intelligence and defensible decisions made by AI can ensure compliance with recent AI regulations. AI is transforming compliance by helping organisations monitor regulatory change, assess risk and screen vendors at a scale manual processes cannot match. But governance has not kept pace with the technology. In regulated environments, an AI-generated conclusion is not enough.Every decision must be defensible, traceable and able to withstand scrutiny from regulators, boards and auditors. The challenge is compounded by fragmentation. Point-solution AI tools can accelerate individual compliance tasks while creating silos between vendor risk, enterprise risk, policy and training functions. Intelligence generated in one system may remain invisible to others, making it difficult to understand how a risk signal was handled or reconstruct the decision that followed. At the same time, AI must itself be governed as a new enterprise risk category.The answer is a governed compliance programme built around opt-in AI, where accountability remains with a named individual. AI can identify, analyse and escalate, but human authority and review must remain explicit and documented. Mitratech's Global GRC Platform addresses this challenge through ARIES™, its agentic AI ecosystem. The platform logs each AI-assisted action, including the decision point, the reviewing individual and the outcome, creating an auditable chain of accountability. Connected intelligence enables a vendor risk finding to inform the enterprise risk register, while regulatory change can trigger linked policy review, training and attestation workflows.To find out more about how the Mitratech Global GRC Platform connects compliance intelligence across every domain, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Fortune, USA Today, Wired, Independent, Die Welt and Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About Mitratech GRCMitratech is a global leader in AI-powered Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) software. Its connected platform centralises risk data, automates key GRC workflows and strengthens oversight across frameworks and jurisdictions, helping organizations reduce risk, stay audit-ready and respond confidently to change. Trusted by more than 8,300 organizations across 75 countries, Mitratech turns compliance from a burden into a strategic advantage.

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