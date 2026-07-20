Medical Pelvic Floor Magnetic Field Stimulator Market Set For Rapid Expansion With 13.7% CAGR Through 2030

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The Business Research Company's Medical Pelvic Floor Magnetic Field Stimulator Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The medical pelvic floor magnetic field stimulator market has experienced significant expansion recently, driven by increasing awareness and advancements in treatment options. This sector is gaining traction as more patients and healthcare providers opt for non-invasive solutions to pelvic health issues. Below, we explore the market’s current size, growth drivers, key trends, and regional dynamics shaping its outlook.

Medical Pelvic Floor Magnetic Field Stimulator Market Size and Growth Forecast

The market for medical pelvic floor magnetic field stimulators is rapidly expanding. It is projected to rise from $8.7 billion in 2025 to $9.87 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. Looking ahead, the market is expected to witness even stronger growth, reaching $16.46 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 13.7%. This surge is fueled by technological progress in non-invasive electromagnetic stimulation, the increasing use of home-based pelvic health devices, and the integration of digital monitoring and connected therapy systems. Additionally, the aging population’s growing prevalence of pelvic dysfunction and expanded preventive care programs focused on women’s health contribute to this upward trajectory.

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Key Factors Fuelling Market Expansion in Pelvic Floor Magnetic Field Stimulators

One major driver behind market growth is the rising occurrence of urinary incontinence and various pelvic floor disorders. As awareness of non-invasive treatment alternatives rises, more patients and clinicians are embracing pelvic muscle strengthening therapies. The expansion of physiotherapy and rehabilitation infrastructure also supports this trend, with growing emphasis on postpartum care and maternal health playing an important role. These elements collectively boost demand for magnetic field stimulators.

Increasing Prevalence of Obesity as a Critical Growth Factor

The growing prevalence of obesity is another significant factor encouraging market expansion. Obesity, caused largely by sedentary lifestyles and physical inactivity, leads to increased risks of urinary incontinence and pelvic floor dysfunction. Pelvic floor magnetic field stimulators offer a non-invasive way to strengthen weak pelvic muscles and improve bladder control for obese patients. For instance, data from May 2025 by the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities in the UK shows adult obesity rates rose slightly from 26.2% in 2022-2023 to 26.5% in 2023-2024. This upward trend in obesity is driving demand for such therapeutic devices.

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The Role of Home Care and Rehabilitation Market Expansion

Growth in home care and rehabilitation settings is also propelling the pelvic floor magnetic field stimulator market. These applications involve using medical devices within patients’ homes to aid recovery and mobility management without hospital visits. The increasing aging population prefers convenient home-based rehabilitation options, which helps broaden the adoption of pelvic floor magnetic stimulation therapies. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics in August 2025, employment for home health and personal care aides is projected to rise by 17% from 2024 to 2034, far exceeding average occupational growth. With approximately 765,800 annual job openings expected during this period, the expansion of home care services significantly supports market growth.

Medical Pelvic Floor Magnetic Field Stimulator Market Segments and Applications

This market primarily focuses on non-invasive devices that employ pulsed electromagnetic fields to stimulate pelvic floor muscles and nerves, aiding conditions such as urinary incontinence, overactive bladder, postpartum muscle weakness, and other pelvic health disorders. These stimulators work without internal probes or surgical intervention, making them a preferred treatment option for many patients and healthcare providers.

Regional Market Insights and Growth Patterns

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the medical pelvic floor magnetic field stimulator market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global trends and opportunities.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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