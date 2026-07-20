Logo for DAILY RFID

Exploring Leading Chinese RFID Innovators Driving Smarter Asset Tracking and Global Supply Chain Efficiency

CALIFORNIA , CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- July 20, 2026 – Guangzhou, China — The global UHF RFID reader market is projected to grow from approximately USD 4.8 billion in 2025 to USD 11.2 billion by 2034, according to Dataintelo. As industries accelerate digitization of asset tracking and logistics, China-based manufacturers are increasingly recognized for their production scale, technical capabilities and cost efficiency. This article profiles five reputable Chinese UHF RFID reader manufacturers that are shaping intelligent identification solutions for global buyers in 2026.1. DAILY RFID CO., LIMITEDDAILY RFID CO., LIMITED, established in 2008, has been in the RFID industry for 15 years (as of 2023). The company employs approximately 180 to 200 staff and operates a manufacturing facility of 28,000 square meters. DAILY RFID specializes in RFID Tags, RFID Readers, RFID Antennas, RFID Cards, RFID Chips, and RFID Labels. The company’s annual output includes RFID Tags — 50 million per year, RFID Cards — 30 million per year, and RFID Readers — 100,000 units per year. Its R&D team comprises 38 engineers. 80% of production is exported, primarily to the EU and USA. DAILY RFID holds ISO9001 certification and offers OEM customization across its reader portfolio, including handheld readers, fixed readers, ceiling readers, and modules. The company provides a free SDK and supports multi-language API development for system integration. For more information, visit www.rfid-in-china.com or contact sales@rfid-in-china.com. Telephone: +86 15817191372 (WhatsApp available). A company brochure can be downloaded at this link.2. Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd.Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd. is a publicly listed company (Shenzhen: 002161) and one of China’s leading RFID solution providers. Founded in 2002, Invengo focuses on UHF RFID readers, tags, and systems for transportation, logistics, and asset management. The company's reader portfolio includes fixed readers, handheld terminals, and integrated portal readers. Invengo is known for its strong intellectual property portfolio and participation in national RFID standards development. It has deployed RFID solutions in railway asset tracking and library management systems both domestically and internationally.3. Shenzhen Vanch Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.Shenzhen Vanch Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., established in 2006, specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of UHF RFID readers, antennas and modules. The company’s product line includes long-range fixed readers, industrial handheld readers, and multi-port reader modules. Vanch is recognized for its ruggedized reader designs suitable for harsh industrial environments, offering IP65-rated enclosures and wide temperature ranges. The company serves clients in warehouse management, vehicle identification, and production line automation across Asia, Europe and the Americas.4. Shenzhen Urovo Technology Co., Ltd.Shenzhen Urovo Technology Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen: 688531) is a leading provider of mobile intelligent terminals and RFID readers. Founded in 2006, Urovo offers a comprehensive range of Android-based RFID handheld readers, fixed readers, and industrial PDAs integrated with UHF, HF and LF capabilities. The company’s readers are widely used in retail inventory, logistics, healthcare and government projects. Urovo has a strong R&D team and holds numerous patents in RFID antenna design and data capture algorithms. Its products are sold in more than 60 countries.5. Beijing Silion Technology Corporation LimitedBeijing Silion Technology Corporation Limited, established in 2005, is a high-tech enterprise focusing on RFID technology and the Internet of Things. Silion provides UHF RFID fixed readers, handheld readers, and reader modules for applications such as smart retail, asset tracking, and vehicle management. The company has developed a proprietary RFID reader chip and algorithm for improved read performance in dense tag environments. Silion’s readers comply with ISO 18000-6C and EPC Gen2 standards and are deployed in warehouse logistics, library management, and cold chain monitoring projects across China and Southeast Asia.Industry OutlookAccording to Mordor Intelligence, UHF RFID technology captured 40.72% of the total RFID market revenue in 2025, driven by retail inventory cycles and multi-item read capabilities. The Americas currently represent over 60% of global UHF tag usage, while Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region for UHF RFID hardware with an expected CAGR of 11.8% in shipments through 2031 (ABI Research). Chinese manufacturers are well positioned to meet this growing demand through vertically integrated production, competitive pricing, and increased focus on R&D.For procurement professionals evaluating UHF RFID reader suppliers, these five companies represent established options with proven track records. DAILY RFID stands out with its large factory scale (28,000 m²), high annual reader output (100,000 units/year), and strong export orientation, supported by a dedicated engineering team and OEM flexibility.Contact DAILY RFID:· Name: David· Email: sales@rfid-in-china.com· Tel/WhatsApp: +86 15817191372· Address: Guangzhou, China· Website: www.rfid-in-china.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.