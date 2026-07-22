Renkeer Expands Temperature and Humidity Sensor Portfolio for More Flexible Environmental Monitoring

Renkeer expands its portfolio of temperature and humidity sensors, designed for smart buildings, HVAC, industrial automation, and environmental monitoring.

JINAN, 山东省, CHINA, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As industrial operations become increasingly connected, continuous environmental monitoring has become an essential part of equipment protection, energy management, and process stability. Temperature and humidity are among the most critical parameters affecting production quality, electronic equipment reliability, data center operation, and storage conditions.Many organizations are moving beyond periodic manual inspections toward continuous remote monitoring. This shift is driven by growing requirements for operational efficiency, predictive maintenance, and digital facility management. Reliable environmental data enables operators to identify abnormal conditions earlier, reduce maintenance costs, and improve overall system performance.To address these evolving requirements, Renkeer has expanded its industrial temperature and humidity sensor portfolio with multiple communication and installation options suitable for a wide variety of monitoring applications.Meeting the Growing Demand for Environmental MonitoringEnvironmental conditions can change gradually or unexpectedly. In manufacturing plants, excessive humidity may affect product quality or accelerate equipment corrosion. In data centers and server rooms, temperature fluctuations can reduce hardware reliability and increase cooling costs. Warehouses storing pharmaceuticals, electronics, or food products require stable environmental conditions to maintain compliance and product integrity.Traditional monitoring methods often rely on local displays or manual inspections, making it difficult to detect changes in real time. In addition, facilities increasingly require monitoring systems that integrate directly with building management systems (BMS), industrial automation platforms, or IoT networks.Renkeer's temperature and humidity sensor portfolio has been developed to support these requirements by providing stable measurement performance, flexible communication interfaces, and long-term operation in demanding industrial environments.A Comprehensive Temperature and Humidity Sensor PortfolioThe expanded Renkeer portfolio is designed to address environmental monitoring requirements across commercial buildings, industrial facilities, laboratories, data centers, warehouses, hospitals, schools, clean rooms, agricultural facilities, and HVAC systems. The product family includes:1. RS485 Temperature and Humidity Sensors supporting Modbus RTU communication for industrial automation and Building Management Systems.2. Analog Output Temperature and Humidity Sensors available with multiple industrial output signals, including 4-20 mA, 0-10 V, and 0-5 V, enabling straightforward integration with existing controllers and HVAC equipment.3. Wi-Fi Temperature and Humidity Sensors designed for wireless monitoring and cloud-based environmental management applications.4. LoRa Temperature and Humidity Sensors developed for long-range, low-power remote monitoring across distributed facilities and outdoor environments.Designed for Long-Term Measurement StabilityRenkeer's temperature and humidity sensors are designed with high-quality sensing components that provide stable and repeatable measurements over extended operating periods. Depending on the model, the sensors provide temperature accuracy of up to ±0.5°C and relative humidity accuracy of ±2% RH, supporting reliable environmental control across a broad range of commercial and industrial applications.The sensors are engineered for continuous operation under demanding conditions, with selected models featuring IP65-rated enclosures for enhanced protection against dust and moisture. Wide operating temperature ranges, industrial-grade power supplies, and robust housing designs enable deployment in challenging environments where long-term reliability is essential.Fast sensor response also helps building operators and industrial control systems identify changing environmental conditions more quickly, allowing HVAC equipment or automated control systems to respond before fluctuations impact occupant comfort, equipment performance, or production quality.Rather than functioning solely as measurement devices, modern environmental sensors increasingly serve as intelligent data acquisition points that support building automation, industrial control, and cloud-based analytics. By delivering dependable environmental data over extended periods, Renkeer's expanded portfolio helps customers build more connected, data-driven monitoring systems capable of supporting operational efficiency and preventive maintenance strategies.About RenkeerShandong Renke Control Technology Co., Ltd. is a leading environmental monitoring high technology enterprise in China.Renkeer is dedicated to the research and production of environmental sensors, weather sensors, communication gateways, industrial data platforms, and control technologies, boasting over 15 years of experience. We have earned a strong reputation for high-quality products and sincere service. Every drawing undergoes meticulous review and revision, and every product embodies the dedication of our designers.

Shandong Renke Control Technology Co.,Ltd.

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