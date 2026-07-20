Medical Compression Garments Market Segmentation Analysis Reveals High-Growth Opportunities Through 2030

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The Business Research Company's Medical Compression Garments Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The medical compression garments industry has witnessed significant growth recently, reflecting a rising global awareness of vascular health and the benefits of therapeutic support apparel. As medical technology and healthcare practices evolve, this market is set for continued expansion driven by demographic changes and innovations in fabric technology. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional trends, and future opportunities shaping this sector.

Steady Growth in the Medical Compression Garments Market Size

The market for medical compression garments has experienced robust development in recent years. Forecasts indicate that the market will expand from $2.87 billion in 2025 to $3.07 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. This historical growth stems from the increasing prevalence of venous disorders such as varicose veins, wider acceptance of elastic compression stockings, enhanced post-surgical recovery care, growing circulatory health awareness, and a rise in hospital prescriptions for compression therapy.

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Future Market Projections and Underlying Growth Factors

Looking ahead, the medical compression garments market is expected to reach $4.09 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4%. This anticipated growth is largely driven by an aging population facing higher rates of vascular diseases, a surge in demand for non-invasive treatment and recovery options, and the rising use of smart wearable medical textiles. Additionally, the expansion of home healthcare and remote patient monitoring services, along with an increased focus on preventive care and chronic disease management, will further fuel market growth.

Understanding Medical Compression Garments and Their Uses

Medical compression garments are specialized clothing designed to apply targeted pressure to specific body areas. Their primary function is to enhance blood flow, minimize swelling, and manage conditions such as varicose veins, lymphedema, and post-operative recovery. Healthcare professionals often recommend or prescribe these garments to promote healing and improve vascular health outcomes for patients.

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Growing Prevalence of Venous Disorders Driving Demand

The rising rate of venous disorders is a major factor accelerating the medical compression garments market. Venous disorders, including varicose veins and deep vein thrombosis, have become more common due to sedentary lifestyles where prolonged sitting or standing hampers blood circulation and increases vein pressure. Compression garments provide graduated pressure that improves circulation, reduces swelling, and prevents blood pooling. For example, data from January 2025 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that up to 900,000 people in the United States develop venous thromboembolism annually, illustrating the significant demand for effective management solutions.

Increasing Adoption of Post-Surgical and Therapeutic Care Practices

Alongside venous disorder prevalence, the growing emphasis on post-surgical recovery care supports market expansion. More healthcare providers are recommending compression garments to aid healing and reduce complications following various surgical procedures. This trend is bolstered by rising awareness of circulatory health benefits among patients and clinicians alike.

Regional Leaders and Emerging Markets in Medical Compression Garments

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the medical compression garments market, reflecting advanced healthcare infrastructure and widespread product adoption. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare access, rising vascular disease incidence, and expanding home healthcare services. The market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective.

What’s included in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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