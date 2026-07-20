CHANGSHU SHENG-SHUN TEXTILE CO LTD

Exploring Leading Manufacturers Driving Innovation in Functional Textiles, Water-Resistant Materials, and Global Home Bedding Solutions

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SHANGHAI, China – July 20, 2026——The global blanket market, valued at USD 15.1 billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 25.5 billion by 2030 (Grand View Research), is increasingly defined by specialized functional categories such as waterproof bed blankets. As antimicrobial textiles grow from USD 11.9 billion in 2023 to an estimated USD 19.0 billion by 2030 (Grand View Research), Chinese manufacturers have stepped up with certifications like OEKO-TEXStandard 100, CE, and FDA to serve hotel, baby, camping, and home segments. This article profiles ten reputable Chinese waterproof bed blanket manufacturers in 2026, highlighting how they are upgrading household waterproof sleep protection.1. SYS TEXTILE (CHANGSHU SHENG-SHUN TEXTILE CO., LTD.)SYS TEXTILE is the brand of CHANGSHU SHENG-SHUN TEXTILE CO., LTD., a home textile manufacturer founded in 2018 in Changshu, Jiangsu – a well-known textile city. The company operates a 7,000 m² factory with 60 employees and an annual output of 3 million pieces, exporting over 90% of its products to the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. SYS TEXTILE specializes in velvet-based bedding, including flannel blankets, rabbit faux fur blankets, and Shu Fleece Blankets, all made from polyester and offered in customizable sizes (Twin/Queen/King). The company holds Foreign Trade Operator Registration (MOFCOM), and its products comply with CE, FDA, and OEKO-TEXStandard 100, as confirmed by the certification valid from 2020 to 2050. With an OEM production mode, monthly capacity of 300,000 units, 30-40 day lead time, and 1-container MOQ, SYS TEXTILE provides quality-guaranteed, machine-washable, and anti-static blankets suitable for hotel, baby, and outdoor camping applications.2. SUMEC Textile Light Industry Co., Ltd.Part of the SUMEC group, this manufacturer is recognized as a major player in the global blanket market (Grand View Research). SUMEC Textile Light Industry focuses on high-volume export of waterproof and functional home textiles, serving institutional clients with OEKO-TEX and other international certifications. Its strength lies in large-scale production and extended product lines that include quilted waterproof blankets for hospitality and healthcare.3. Luolai Home Textile Co., Ltd.Headquartered in Shanghai, Luolai is a publicly listed home textile brand known for its extensive hotel bedding programs. The company offers waterproof bed blankets under its hotel-contract division, often with moisture-wicking and flame-retardant treatments. Luolai’s products carry OEKO-TEXcertification and meet global hospitality standards, making it a trusted supplier for chain hotels.4. Fuanna Bedding and Furnishing Co., Ltd.Based in Shenzhen, Fuanna is celebrated for its design-driven approach to bedding. Its waterproof blanket series targets the premium home and baby market, combining decorative patterns with advanced waterproof coatings. Fuanna holds multiple ISO and OEKO-TEX certifications and emphasizes durable, machine-washable construction for long-term use.5. Shuixing Home Textile Co., Ltd.Shanghai-based Shuixing is a leading mass-market home textile brand. Its waterproof bed blankets are widely distributed through e-commerce and retail channels. Shuixing focuses on cost-effective, lightweight portable blankets with anti-static and breathable properties, catering to camping and dormitory users. The company has CE certification for its export models.6. Mendale Home Textile Inc.Originating from Hunan, Mendale is one of China's oldest home textile enterprises. The company has developed a specialized line of waterproof baby bed blankets that meet FDA food-grade safety requirements. Mendale’s production facilities are ISO 9001 certified, and its waterproof blankets are OEKO-TEXStandard 100 certified, ensuring safety for infants.7. Jiangsu Huafang Textile Co., Ltd.Located in Binzhou, Shandong, Huafang is a vertically integrated textile manufacturer with strong export capabilities. It produces polyester waterproof blankets for hotel and outdoor segments, emphasizing wear-resistant and double-sided designs. Huafang holds CE and OEKO-TEX certifications and has a monthly capacity exceeding 500,000 units.8. Nantong Yineng Textile Co., Ltd.Based in Nantong, the home textile capital of China, Yineng specializes in recycled fiber waterproof blankets. The company aligns with the growing demand for sustainable home furnishings, offering eco-friendly blankets made from recycled polyester. Its products are machine-washable, anti-static, and carry OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certification, appealing to environmentally conscious buyers.9. Shanghai Spring Textile Co., Ltd.Shanghai Spring focuses on institutional bedding solutions, including waterproof blankets for dormitories and hospitals. The company emphasizes moisture-wicking and antibacterial properties, with all products tested for durability and safety. It supplies to major hotel groups and has achieved CE and FDA compliance.10. Guangdong Senda Textile Co., Ltd.With manufacturing facilities in Foshan, Senda is known for its rabbit faux fur and flannel waterproof blankets. The company targets the fashion-forward home decor market, combining soft tactility with waterproof functionality. Senda’s products are machine-washable, anti-static, and compliant with international toy safety standards (EN71), making them popular for baby and children's bedding.Market Context and OutlookThe global blanket market’s expansion, driven by rising awareness of hygiene and comfort, positions waterproof bed blankets as a key growth segment. Chinese manufacturers are strengthening their technical capabilities through certifications like OEKO-TEXStandard 100 (which tightened BPA limits to 10 mg/kg in April 2025) and CE/FDA approvals. As competition intensifies, buyers increasingly seek suppliers that offer certified materials, flexible OEM services, and end-to-end quality control – attributes that manufacturers such as SYS TEXTILE are well-positioned to deliver.Contact SYS TEXTILE· CHANGSHU SHENG-SHUN TEXTILE CO., LTD. (SYS TEXTILE)· Tel/WhatsApp: +86 18962366333· Email: 2497825773zrd@gmail.com· Address: Chenbei Road, Miaoquan, Guli Town, Suzhou City, Jiangsu Province, China· Website: http://sheng-shuntextile.com/ Note: The list includes well-established Chinese textile manufacturers identified through industry public information. Product availability and certification specifics may vary; readers are advised to verify directly with each company.

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