BetterTogether campaign highlights importance of high standards for assistance dogs

Assistance Dog team Nico and India feature in this year's International Assistance Dogs Week #BetterTogether campaign Assistance Dog team Célia and Naida feature in this year's International Assistance Dogs Week #BetterTogether campaign Assistance Dog team Aaron and Hattie feature in this year's International Assistance Dogs Week #BetterTogether campaign

Our #BetterTogether campaign highlights the importance of high standards, developed over 40 years, which set the benchmark for ethical training, welfare, breeding and inclusion.” — David Locklin, Executive Director of ADI

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new campaign to promote high training and welfare standards for assistance dogs aims to highlight their benefits for disabled people, businesses, the public — and the dogs themselves.

The #BetterTogether campaign — which launches during the upcoming International Assistance Dog Week (IADW) — features disabled people enjoying greater access, independence and freedom to travel when partnered with an assistance dog certified by Assistance Dogs International (ADI).

“Our #BetterTogether campaign highlights the importance of teamwork, not only between disabled people and their assistance dogs, but between our member organisations, their staff, volunteers, supporters and business partners,” says David Locklin, Executive Director of ADI. “These successful partnerships are grounded in our high standards, developed over 40 years, which set the benchmark for ethical training, welfare, breeding and inclusion.”

“ADI-certified assistance dog teams enjoy greater access, respect and peace of mind because they are backed by our rigorous standards developed over four decades,” he adds. “However, these hard-won rights are under threat. Badly-behaved fake service dogs, poor understanding of legislation and discrimination mean many assistance dog teams are unable to access public transport, restaurants and medical facilities.”

Well-trained, well-behaved and well cared-for assistance dog teams — such as those trained and provided by ADI members — bring huge benefits to disabled people, their communities and local businesses. #BetterTogether highlights the importance of welcoming assistance dog teams on planes, trains and buses, in taxis, cafes, hospitals and other public spaces.

“High standards quite literally open doors for disabled people and their assistance dogs,” says ADI Chair Danny Vancoppernolle. “Whether you’re a restaurant manager, bus driver or doctor, you can be confident welcoming an ADI-certified assistance dog team into your workplace. We are proud of our standards and we take them seriously — not least because the safety of the dog, the user and the public are at stake.”

ADI standards have been developed over four decades to ensure both people and dogs benefit from an industry-leading welfare and ethical framework which covers breeding, training, working lives and retirement. Many ADI members rescue and train dogs from shelters, giving them a new lease of life and providing a life-changing assistance dog for someone in need.

“The partnerships that ADI members forge between assistance dogs and disabled people are based on mutual respect and trust,” adds Vancoppernolle. “ADI-certified assistance dogs teams are supported by our #Paws4Access campaign, which actively holds service providers to account and promotes public accessibility. They also benefit from the ADI Digital ID which proves they are genuine assistance dogs. They have greater independence and opportunities to travel, socialise and work. Above all, they are equal partners and deserve to be treated as such.”

For IADW 2026, ADI has partnered with a number of well-known global brands including international airlines, ride-share companies and travel operators to promote inclusive access to transport, hospitality and leisure activities. Look out for social media posts featuring #BetterTogether across the week for inspiring stories of businesses working with ADI for a more accessible and inclusive world.

ENDS

Notes for editors

International Assistance Dogs Week 2-8 August 2026 is organised by Assistance Dogs International (ADI), the world’s leading standards-setter and accreditation body for training assistance dogs. As a worldwide coalition of more than 200 non-profit member and candidate organisations spread across five continents, ADI is the world’s most diverse and inclusive assistance dog certification and standard-setting body.

For more information, or to arrange interviews, please contact Martin Atkin, Communications Consultant. To find and contact your nearest ADI member, please see the Assistance Dogs International website.

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