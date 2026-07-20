Harbor House Living Unveils Refreshed Sheets & Pillowcase Line with Decorative Accents

Harbor House Living Sheets & Pillowcase

Harbor House Living unveils a refreshed sheets & pillowcase line, featuring Egyptian cotton sateen, cooling stretch jersey, and new decorative pillow covers.

CALIFORNIA , CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morning arrives here quietly. Light eases through linen curtains before it reaches the bed. The sheets have softened overnight, cool where the body left them and warm where it rests.

Harbor House Living, the sustainable luxury bedding brand, has unveiled a refreshed sheets and pillowcase collection. We are expanding its offering across three signature materials. We have introduced a new range of botanical and coastal decorative pillow covers designed to layer effortlessly into any bedroom.

The Feel of a Bed Well-Made

A great bed rarely announces itself. It works quietly in:

the weight of the fabric against skin

the way a sheet holds its shape through a wash

the temperature it keeps through the night.

Those fundamentals, not novelty, are what separate bedding that lasts from bedding that simply looks good on a shelf.

That belief guides Harbor House Living's approach to this refresh, favoring construction and comfort over reinvention for its own sake.

Three Ways to Rest

The refreshed line includes three signature options. Each of them is suited to a different kind of sleeper.

Egyptian cotton sateen sheets offer a smooth, lustrous hand that feels indulgent night after night.

Supima cotton brings exceptional softness and strength from some of the finest long-staple fibers grown.

Cooling stretch jersey sheets bring a soft, T-shirt-like stretch and breathable feel.

Together, the three options let sleepers choose based on feel and season rather than compromise on either.

A Layer of Nature, Gently Placed

Harbor House Living introduces a new range of decorative pillow covers in botanical and coastal motifs as well. Soft leaf silhouettes and quiet shoreline patterns add texture and color to a bed without disrupting its tranquility. They layer easily over any of the three sheet options.

The effect is subtle, meant to be noticed slowly. A single botanical cover on a plain sateen sheet, or a coastal print layered against cooling jersey, gives a room personality without asking it to shout.

Crafted to Last, Made to Be Lived In

None of it is meant to be seasonal. Every piece in the refreshed line is built from construction that holds its shape and its color through regular washing. It's the kind of quality that ages into a bed. It's a small philosophy, applied consistently: buy once and live in it well.

The Harbor House Standard

This refresh reflects a standard Harbor House Living has held since its founding. A bed's real luxury lives in how it feels against skin, not in how loudly it announces itself. The new sheets and pillowcase line carries that standard forward.

""We wanted this collection to feel like an extension of how people already live," said the spokesperson of Harbor House Living at Harbor House Living. "Good sheets shouldn't ask for attention. They should just make the bed feel like the best part of the day."

About Harbor House Living

Harbor House Living is a sustainable luxury home furnishing brand rooted in the spirit of the California coast. Founded on the philosophy that a home should restore as much as it shelters, Harbor House Living offers high-end bedding, linens, and home textiles crafted from responsibly sourced natural materials, from French flax linen and ethically sourced goose down to TENCEL and artisan-quality faux fur. It is the home extension of the Harbor House universe, which also includes a two-Michelin-star coastal inn and a nature and exploration media platform.

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