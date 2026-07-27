Summit Insulation Services Encourages Gretna Homeowners to Use July Heat as an Insulation Check

Summer comfort, attic heat, and rising cooling demand can reveal air sealing and insulation gaps before fall weather returns

The best time to solve a comfort problem is before it becomes urgent.” — Summit Insulation Services spokesperson

GRETNA, MANITOBA, CANADA, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As July heat settles across southern Manitoba, Summit Insulation Services is encouraging homeowners in Gretna and nearby communities to look at summer comfort as an early warning sign of insulation and air sealing problems.While insulation is often discussed as a winter issue on the Prairies, the same building envelope that helps hold heat indoors in January also helps keep outdoor heat from moving into living spaces in July. Rooms that heat up quickly in the afternoon, second floors that stay uncomfortable into the evening, or air conditioning systems that seem to run without catching up can all point to weak areas in the attic, rim joists, crawl spaces, or exterior walls."Summer heat gives homeowners a different but very useful view of how their house is performing," said a spokesperson for Summit Insulation Services. "If one part of the home is hard to cool, or if the upstairs never seems to settle down after a hot day, that is often a sign that heat is moving through the building envelope more easily than it should. Insulation and air sealing are not just winter concerns. They affect comfort in both directions."Environment and Climate Change Canada's seasonal forecast program continues to track temperature and precipitation outlooks through the summer months, while public efficiency guidance from organizations such as ENERGY STAR notes that a well-sealed home envelope, paired with the right amount of insulation, can improve comfort during both hot and cold weather. Manitoba Hydro also lists insulation and air leakage sealing among qualifying home energy efficiency upgrades, reflecting the role these measures play in year-round home performance.Summit Insulation Services says July is a practical time for homeowners to pay attention to comfort patterns before the next heating season becomes the priority. Useful signs include unusually warm bedrooms, hot ceiling surfaces below the attic, musty or humid crawl spaces, drafts around penetrations, and cooling equipment that runs for long periods without creating even temperatures throughout the home."The best time to solve a comfort problem is before it becomes urgent," the spokesperson added. "A summer assessment can help identify where heat and air are moving through the home, giving homeowners time to plan upgrades before fall schedules fill up and winter weather returns."For local homeowners, the practical takeaway is simple: if a home is difficult to cool during July, the issue may not be the cooling system alone. Insulation coverage, air leakage, attic conditions, and moisture control should be reviewed together to understand how the whole home is performing.About Summit Insulation ServicesSummit Insulation Services is a Gretna, Manitoba-based insulation contractor serving residential and commercial clients across the Prairie region. The company specializes in spray foam insulation solutions suited to the performance demands of Manitoba homes and businesses.Contact:Summit Insulation ServicesGretna, Manitoba, Canada(204) 817 6915summitinsulationservices@gmail.com

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