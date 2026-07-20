Birdfy Returns to Global Birdfair, Strengthening Its Position as a Leading Innovator in Smart Birdwatching

Birdfy Global Chief Birding Advisor, Stephan Moss, at Global Birdfair 2026. Birdfy Product Consultant, WildlifeKate, at Global Birdfair 2026. The Birdfy team returns to Global Birdfair for the fourth consecutive year. Birdfy showcases its smart birding innovations at the annual festival. Birdfy showcases its smart innovations at the birding festival. From left to right: Feeder Bamboo, Feeder Metal 2 (4K), Nest Duo, Feeder 2 Duo.

Birdfy successfully concludes its journey at Global Birdfair 2026 with live demos of innovative smart birding gear, brand ambassador talks, and more.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birdfy, a leading innovator in smart birdwatching solutions, wrapped up its journey to Global Birdfair in Britain for the fourth consecutive year. This time, the brand continued to showcase its latest birding innovations and fan-favorite products that have earned recognition across prestigious media outlets.

Birdfy ambassadors Stephan Moss and WildlifeKate delivered speeches themed on different birding topics during the festival at Lyndon Top, Rutland, July 10-12. Lucky birding enthusiasts attending the talks brought home select Birdfy smart feeders by winning the prize draws.

Across three days, Global Birdfair 2026 attracted approximately 300 exhibitors and more than 14,000 visitors. It is the world's largest annual event for wildlife and bird conservation.

Birdfy Showcases the Latest Smart Birding Innovations

At the birding festival, the brand showcased its most recent launch — Birdfy Feeder Metal 2 (4K). Boasting 4K video, this smart feeder offers a front-row seat to the nature show in every birder's backyard, delivering immersive birding experiences. As part of Birdfy's smart ecosystem, the built-in AI makes the journey more joyful and educational through bird species identification and nesting behaviors recognition.

The 4K feeder's chew-proof, all-metal construction ensures long-lasting durability. Designed in a nature-inspired muted green, the device blends seamlessly into outdoor surroundings. It is the Gold winner at Muse Design Awards 2026.

The team also dazzled Global Birdfair with the Birdfy Bath Pro — Special Mention Invention of TIME 2025 and Best of Innovation Award winner at CES 2026. The bird bath is a smart "puddle" catering to birds of all sizes. Featuring a dual-lens camera system, it captures every moment of wild birds splashing around in the "puddle." In addition to the wide-angle landscape video mode, the portrait lens automatically tracks and zooms in on individual avian visitors. Birders can also replay and enjoy the captivating video clips in slow motion.

Birdfy showcased several other birding devices for nature lovers who prefer wood-made products. Among them were two devices crafted from premium fir wood: the Birdfy Feeder Wood and the Birdfy Nest Ebony. The former is a budget-friendly smart feeder tailored for casual birders, with the Nest Ebony as a smart bird box that captures the full journey of birds' lives. Birders could also have a closer look at the Birdfy Nest Duo with a built-in dual-lens camera, and the Birdfy Feeder Bamboo, a classic wooden feeder of the brand.

Birdfy Ambassadors Share Birding Insights at Global Birdfair

At the Global Birdfair, Birdfy's Global Chief Birding Advisor, Stephan Moss, and Product Consultant, WildlifeKate (Kate MacRae), delivered a series of talks, sharing insights as experienced birding experts.

Drawing on his years of experience in wildlife watching, Moss shared his unique perspectives on birding at his talk "Why Are Smart Feeders So Smart?" WildlifeKate recounted her experiences of filming tawny owls by building a tawny box equipped with live cameras. She also shared tips on how to build a wildlife haven on our doorstep and on how to leverage her expertise to create a wildlife filming garden.

Moss is one of Britain's leading nature writers and broadcasters. He holds TV credits like the BAFTA award-winning BBC program Springwatch. His bestselling books include a series of bird biographies, and Ten Birds that Changed the World. As a lifelong naturalist, Moss has travelled to all of the world’s continents to watch wildlife.

As a wildlife enthusiast and educator, WildlifeKate is best known for her innovative ways to live-stream wildlife not only on her property but also across Britain. She was the first to have filmed a wild badger giving birth in a sett she built. WildlifeKate has made numerous appearances on BBC programs, including Springwatch and Countryfile.

About Birdfy

Birdfy — a leading brand in smart birdwatching gear and ecosystem — has been devoted to creating impactful, cutting-edge smart products to redefine the birdwatching landscape since 2020. Tailored for bird lovers of all levels, it offers a wide range of products, including smart bird feeders, bird baths, birdhouses, and other accessories. It endeavors to elevate the fun, joyous and personalized backyard birdwatching experiences through presenting more eco-friendly and sustainable birdwatching innovations.

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