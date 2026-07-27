Love Home Renovations Spotlights Universal Design for Whole-Home Remodels

Los Angeles remodeling company encourages homeowners to plan kitchens, bathrooms and daily living spaces for comfort, flexibility and long-term use

A well-designed remodel should feel beautiful on day one and still make sense years from now.” — Love Home Renovations Spokesperson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Love Home Renovations is highlighting universal design as a practical planning strategy for Los Angeles homeowners considering whole-home remodels, kitchen upgrades and bathroom renovations this summer.The company is encouraging homeowners to think beyond finishes and floor plans by considering how each room can support everyday comfort, changing household needs and long-term livability. The guidance follows Love Home Renovations' recent homeowner education on universal design principles for whole-home remodeling in Los Angeles Universal design focuses on creating homes that work well for people of different ages, heights, routines and mobility needs. In a remodeling context, that can mean step-free entries, wider doorways, layered lighting, reachable storage, curbless showers, varied counter heights, slip-resistant flooring and smart home features that make daily life easier without making the home feel clinical."A well-designed remodel should feel beautiful on day one and still make sense years from now," said a spokesperson for Love Home Renovations. "Universal design is not about making a home look institutional. It is about making smart choices early so the kitchen, bathroom and main living areas are easier to use, easier to maintain and more comfortable for everyone who lives there."The timing is especially relevant as many homeowners continue choosing to improve their current homes rather than move. Houzz's 2026 U.S. Houzz Renovation Plans Report found that 91% of surveyed homeowners planned to move forward with renovation projects in 2026, while 79% said they wanted to stay in their current home. The same report noted that personalization and changing household needs remain important drivers behind renovation decisions.For Los Angeles homeowners, Love Home Renovations says universal design often fits naturally into premium kitchen, bathroom and whole-home projects. A curbless shower can make a primary bathroom feel more open and spa-like while also improving accessibility. Pull-out kitchen storage can create cleaner sightlines while reducing bending and reaching. Better lighting can support safety, task work and ambiance. Wider openings and smoother transitions can improve flow in older LA homes where room layouts were not always designed for modern living.The company also emphasizes that universal design is most effective when it is planned before construction begins. Decisions about plumbing, electrical work, framing, door widths, shower layout and storage are easier to coordinate during the design phase than after walls, tile and cabinetry are already in place."The best time to make a home more flexible is when the remodel is already being designed," the spokesperson added. "A small planning decision at the start can prevent a much more expensive change later. That is true whether the project is a bathroom, a kitchen or a full-home renovation."Love Home Renovations' full-service remodeling process includes design, permitting support, project planning and installation for homeowners throughout Los Angeles and surrounding communities. The company says its goal is to help clients create homes that are tailored to how they live now while leaving room for life to change.As summer continues, Love Home Renovations encourages homeowners considering larger renovation projects to use the season as a planning window. For many households, this is an ideal time to evaluate which spaces no longer support daily routines and which upgrades could make the home more comfortable for the long haul.About Love Home RenovationsLove Home Renovations is a Los Angeles-based boutique general construction, home design and remodeling company specializing in kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling and full-home renovations. The company combines field expertise, professional project management and customer-focused service to help homeowners create spaces that are functional, beautiful and easier to enjoy every day.Media ContactLove Home RenovationsPhone: (310) 496-6276Email: info@lovehomerenovations.comWebsite: https://lovehomerenovations.com

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