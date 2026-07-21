Linda Paradis Group Expands Global Access to Patented Magnetic Tattoo Removal® Training Through Flexible Payment Plans

Magnetic Tattoo Removal - Online Training Magnetic Tattoo Removal Before After Microblading Removal Premium Starter Kit

New installment payment options remove financial barriers for beauty professionals seeking certification in the patented Magnetic Tattoo Removal technique

Talented practitioners should never be locked out of a career-defining specialty because of a single upfront payment” — Linda Paradis

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Linda Paradis Group, the company behind the patented Magnetic Tattoo Removaltechnique, today announced the launch of interest-free payment plans for its international certification courses, making professional tattoo removal training accessible to a wider global audience of aesthetic practitioners, salon owners, and beauty entrepreneurs.The new installment payment options allow professionals to enroll in Magnetic Tattoo Removal certification programs by splitting the course fee into scheduled payments at no additional cost, removing one of the most common barriers to entry into the growing tattoo removal market: upfront capital."Talented practitioners should never be locked out of a career-defining specialty because of a single upfront payment," said Linda Paradis, inventor of the Magnetic Tattoo Removal technique and founder of Linda Paradis Group. "Tattoo removal is one of the fastest-growing services in the aesthetics industry, and our mission has always been to open that opportunity to professionals everywhere — not just those with immediate access to capital. These payment plans put certification within reach for solo practitioners, salon owners, and beauty professionals building their businesses."Responding to Global Demand for Non-Laser Tattoo RemovalDemand for tattoo removal services continues to rise worldwide, driven by increasing tattoo prevalence and evolving personal and professional circumstances. The Magnetic Tattoo Removal technique offers practitioners a non-laser, non-invasive approach designed to work across skin tones and pigment types, supported by worldwide patents in more than 12 countries.To date, Linda Paradis Group has trained and certified more than 2,000 professionals across over 40 countries, including permanent makeup artists, tattoo artists, aesthetic practitioners, and clinics. Through online masterclasses, online certification programs, and a growing international educator network spanning Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East, the company continues to expand access to its patented Magnetic Tattoo Removalmethodology worldwide.How the Payment Plans WorkThe installment options are available directly at checkout on the Linda Paradis Group website for eligible Magnetic Tattoo Removal certification courses. Enrollees select a payment plan at purchase and complete the balance in scheduled monthly installments over a period of up to four months — with no interest and no hidden fees.Course access begins immediately upon the first payment, allowing students to start their training from day one. Students who pay in full receive immediate shipment of their Premium Starter Kit, containing the professional tools and products used in the Magnetic Tattoo Removal protocol. Full terms, including scheduled payment requirements, are displayed transparently before purchase."Accessibility and professionalism go hand in hand," added Paradis. "By lowering the financial barrier to entry while maintaining rigorous certification standards, we are growing a global community of properly trained practitioners — and that ultimately protects clients and elevates the entire industry."The payment plan program launches alongside a period of international expansion for the company, which includes its upcoming GCC Masterclass in Dubai in September 2026 and continued growth of its online education catalog.About Linda Paradis GroupLinda Paradis Group is the global leader in non-invasive tattoo removal science and the inventor of the patented Magnetic Tattoo Removaltechnology. The company provides professional certification, patented treatment protocols, proprietary products, and ongoing education to permanent makeup artists, tattoo artists, aesthetic practitioners, clinics, and medical professionals in more than 40 countries worldwide.Founded by inventor Linda Paradis, the company continues to advance non-invasive tattoo removal through research, patented innovations, professional education, and the development of industry-leading technologies that help practitioners deliver safe and effective cosmetic tattoo removal treatments.Learn more at https://www.lindaparadisgroup.com Online Training & Enrollment: https://www.lindaparadisgroup.com/online-training Contact Us: https://lindaparadisgroup.com/contact

Magnetic Tattoo Removal - Premium Starter Kit

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