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Exploring leading manufacturers delivering sustainable, customizable, and high-quality storage solutions for global home organization and retail markets.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- July 20, 2026 ，China——The global home storage market continues to expand as consumers seek organized, space-saving solutions for closets, bathrooms, travel, and laundry. A notable shift toward eco-friendly materials such as recycled PET, organic cotton, and TPU is reshaping procurement requirements for retailers and brands. In response, manufacturers are investing in sustainable production lines and flexible OEM/ODM capabilities. Below is a curated list of ten established manufacturers that supply storage boxes, storage bins , storage bags, and related products to international markets.1. Great Shine Houseware Ltd. – Shanghai, ChinaGreat Shine Houseware Ltd. is a manufacturer founded in 2013, with a 10,000-square-meter facility and 50 employees. It produces storage boxes, storage bags, travel storage series, laundry storage, and hanging storage, with an annual output of 200,000 pieces. The company maintains a 10-person design team and achieves 100% export to the U.S. market. Great Shine offers full OEM/ODM customization using materials including 600D Oxford fabric, canvas, eco-friendly TPU, and PVC. Its products have passed SGS/BV approval and factory inspections by major retailers such as Big Lots and Sedex. Contact: sales11@g-shine07.com | Tel: +86 177 0171 9207 | www.greatshine07.com 2. Sterilite Corporation – Townsend, Massachusetts, USASterilite is a leading U.S. manufacturer of plastic storage bins, drawer organizers, and underbed storage boxes. The company is known for its wide distribution network and durable, stackable designs that use recyclable polypropylene. Sterilite’s products are widely stocked in big-box retailers across North America.3. Iris USA Inc. – Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, USAIris USA specializes in clear plastic storage drawers, stacking bins, and closet organizers. The company offers a broad range of modular storage solutions suitable for home offices, craft rooms, and bathrooms. Iris uses high-impact polystyrene and recycled materials in some lines.4. Really Useful Products Ltd – Bradford, United KingdomReally Useful Products manufactures strong, transparent storage boxes with clip-lid designs. The company focuses on heavy-duty containers for garage, shed, and document storage. Its products are made from recyclable polypropylene and are BPA-free.5. Sistema Plastics – Auckland, New ZealandSistema is known for its food-storage containers but also produces modular storage boxes and stackable crates. The company emphasizes airtight, leak-proof designs and uses polypropylene that is free from BPA and phthalates.6. Rubbermaid – Huntersville, North Carolina, USARubbermaid, a brand under Newell Brands, offers a comprehensive line of storage bins, laundry hampers, and closet organizers. The company is recognized for its rugged plastic bins with reinforced lids and ergonomic handles, and has introduced recycled-content products.7. Simplehuman – Torrance, California, USASimplehuman designs premium home storage products including stainless-steel drawer organizers, wall-mounted cabinets, and touch-activated trash cans. Its storage bags and laundry hampers use sustainable materials like post-consumer recycled steel and plastic.8. mDesign – Chicago, Illinois, USAmDesign focuses on decorative and functional home organization products such as makeup organizers, bathroom shelves, and over-the-door storage racks. The company offers both clear acrylic and fabric-based solutions, with a growing eco-friendly line.9. Whitmor – Southaven, Mississippi, USAWhitmor supplies a wide variety of home storage products including garment bags, travel shoe bags, vacuum storage bags, and stackable shoe boxes. The company’s fabric storage cubes and closet organizers are popular among mass retailers and e-commerce sellers.10. Honey-Can-Do – Franklin Park, Illinois, USAHoney-Can-Do offers a full range of home organization products including laundry sorter carts, storage benches, toy boxes, and wire shelving. The company delivers private-label and branded solutions with an emphasis on durable steel and wood accents.Company StatementGreat Shine Houseware Ltd. reports that its production facility has good control over product quality and delivery dates. The company states that all products can be SGS/BV approved and that it has passed factory inspections required by clients such as Big Lots and Sedex. With a 10-member design team, Great Shine can execute OEM/ODM projects for storage boxes, storage bags, and travel storage series. The company invites global buyers to inquiry directly via email at sales11@g-shine07.com or through its website www.greatshine07.com Market ImpactThe ten manufacturers listed collectively supply thousands of SKUs to retailers, importers, and e-commerce platforms worldwide. The shift toward eco-friendly materials is prompting many of them to adopt recycled and biodegradable inputs. Great Shine’s ability to produce 200,000 pieces annually and offer custom fabric options positions it to serve brands looking for sustainable packaging and private-label storage solutions.Closing OutlookAs the home storage market grows, buyers are increasingly prioritizing manufacturers that combine cost competitiveness with environmental compliance and flexible customization. The above companies represent trusted sourcing options for the 2026 season and beyond.

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