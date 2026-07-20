Metrex Valve Corp. Holds Firm on Pricing, People, and American Manufacturing Through Industry Uncertainty

Metrex Valve

While manufacturers cut jobs and raise prices, Metrex Valve Corp. promotes from within, upgrades its systems, and holds the line on cost

Metrex was built on the belief that you make something well, you stand behind it, and you take care of the people who depend on you.” — Robert Jorgensen, President

GLENDORA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metrex Valve Corp., a Glendora, California manufacturer of water regulating valves for commercial HVAC, marine, and nuclear applications, has appointed Robert Jorgensen as President. The appointment marks a significant milestone in the company's history: Robert is the third generation of the Jorgensen family to lead Metrex, continuing a legacy of American manufacturing that spans more than six decades.Founded over 60 years ago, Metrex Valve has operated under continuous family leadership since its inception. The company designs and manufactures pressure actuated, thermostatic actuated, electric actuated, and electro-hydraulic actuator valves at its Glendora facility, serving customers across commercial building HVAC, industrial process, marine, U.S. Navy, and nuclear power sectors. The transition to Robert Jorgensen's leadership represents both a generational handoff and a deliberate commitment to preserving the values and operational discipline that have defined the company across three family generations.“Metrex was built on the belief that you make something well, you stand behind it, and you take care of the people who depend on you — the team, customers and vendors alike. That has not changed in sixty years, and it will not change now.” Robert Jorgensen, President, Metrex Valve Corp.The leadership appointment coincides with several additional milestones the company is announcing for 2026.Metrex has completed the migration of its enterprise resource planning system to a cloud-based platform, modernizing its inventory management, order processing, and production scheduling capabilities. The upgrade enables more precise lead time confirmation, faster order fulfillment, and improved access to product and order history for the company's customer service team. For a manufacturer serving customers across the United States and internationally — including government and defense procurement channels — operational reliability and order accuracy are baseline requirements, and the new system infrastructure directly supports those standards.The company is also reporting sustained pricing stability throughout a period of significant volatility for industrial manufacturers sourcing components from overseas suppliers. Because Metrex designs and manufactures its full product line domestically, using American labor and materials at its Glendora facility, the company's pricing is not subject to import tariff exposure. Customers ordering in 2025 and 2026 have experienced no tariff surcharges, negligible pricing adjustments tied to trade policy changes, and no disruption to previously quoted lead times.Metrex employs 30 associates at its Glendora facility. The company has made no workforce reductions during the current period of manufacturing sector uncertainty, and its full customer-facing team remains in place. The stability of its workforce reflects the long-tenured nature of its staff, many of whom carry deep institutional knowledge of the company's valve product line and its applications.Metrex holds U.S. Navy qualification and Department of Defense contractor status, and its products meet ASME standards for nuclear HVAC applications. All valves are 100% tested at the Glendora facility before shipment. The company also maintains a comprehensive valve rebuild kit program, providing parts support for every valve series it has ever manufactured.Further information about Metrex Valve Corp., its product line, and its rebuild kit resource center is available at metrexvalve.com.Metrex Valve Corp. is a Southern California manufacturer of water regulating valves for commercial HVAC, marine, nuclear, and industrial process applications. Founded over 60 years ago and headquartered in Glendora, California, Metrex employs 30 associates and manufactures its complete product line in the United States. The company holds U.S. Navy qualification and DOD contractor status and maintains ASME certification for nuclear HVAC applications. Metrex supports every valve it has ever manufactured through a comprehensive rebuild kit program.

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