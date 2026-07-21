Bhuva Shakti's Wallet Max Emerald Summit and Awards Returns to New York City for 2026 Climate Week

Bhuva Shakti speaks to the audience at The Emerald Summit "Climate tech isn't only about technology - it's about access," said Shakti. This year's Summit centers on three themes: Fundraising Community, AI Sustainability, and Enterprise Transformation.

The 2026 Emerald Summit unites investors, founders, and climate leaders in New York for panels, a pitch competition, and a VIP dinner.

Climate tech isn't only about technology - it's about access. When climate solutions are paired with financial inclusion, we unlock regenerative systems that work for people, planet, and profit.” — Bhuva Shakti, Ecosystem Champion & CEO of Wallet Max

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bhuva Shakti, founder of Bhuva's Impact Global and Global Ecosystem Champion & CEO of Wallet Max, announced the return of the Wallet Max Emerald Summit and Awards event, her annual convening held during New York Climate Week. The 2026 Summit takes place on September 18, 2026 at Civic Hall in New York City, during a period that also includes the United Nations General Assembly and New York Fashion Week.

This year's Summit centers on three themes: Fundraising Community, AI Sustainability, and Enterprise Transformation. The day-long program convenes impact investors, founders, corporate executives, and policymakers for a series of panel conversations on sustainable finance, climate resilience, and the future of AI in business, alongside a startup pitch competition and the Bold World Awards. The day closes with a VIP dinner and networking reception.

Confirmed speakers for the 2026 program include Blair C. Smith of the Milken Institute, Elana Margulies-Snyderman of EisnerAmper, and Sacha Awwa of SAMG Marketing Group, with additional speakers to be announced soon.

"We chose September because New York has such a global lens during this time," said Shakti. "Bringing leaders together during this window is vital to spread the word - connecting the right investors with founders and innovators who are building solutions for people, planet, and profit."

Shakti spent three decades as a senior executive on Wall Street, leading teams through the 2008 global financial crisis and the pandemic, managing portfolios across four continents, and overseeing mergers and acquisitions at some of the world's top banks and credit rating institutions. She holds an MBA from Columbia University, serves as USA Country Director for the World Business Angels Investment Forum, and is a board director and fractional C-suite advisor for social impact businesses.

Today she leads Bhuva's Impact Global, providing board advisory services and enterprise risk management to climate fintech startups and social impact businesses globally, and Wallet Max, a platform connecting executive women and venture capital investors to high-growth sustainable startups. She is also the creator of the AI Revenue Engine (AIRE™), a framework helping organizations move from AI experimentation to measurable business results through three pillars: Revenue Growth, Smart Operations, and Business Agility. Through executive workshops, masterclasses, and advisory sessions, she works with companies on AI adoption, process design, operations governance, and change management.

Separately, Shakti's debut book, "Everyday Risk Wisdom: How to Thrive in a Complex World as an Overlooked Business Leader", is forthcoming later in 2026. The book draws on her experience as a Wall Street executive and risk manager, focusing on navigating uncertainty and making confident decisions in high-stakes environments.

Tickets for the 2026 Summit are available now. Full program details and registration are available on the Wallet Max Emerald Summit and Awards ticketing website.

About Wallet Max: Wallet Max is a global community of corporate executives and venture capitalists working to expand fundraising access for high-growth startups in technology, AI, fintech, and climate sustainability. The organization has made more than 10 direct investments in impact entrepreneurs and connects a network of 2,000 innovators and 60 partners through in-person and virtual programming, including its monthly Planet Positive Podcast series featuring investors driving impact globally.

Media requests: For press credentials, interview requests with Bhuva Shakti, or additional information, contact Karen Gamba at karen@exv-agency.com.

About Bhuva Shakti: Bhuva Shakti is the Global Ecosystem Champion & CEO of Wallet Max, and the founder of Bhuva's Impact Global and the Emerald Summit. With three decades on Wall Street and an MBA from Columbia University, she advises climate fintech startups, serves on boards across AI, ESG, and sustainable finance, and speaks internationally on risk, leadership, and economic inclusion. Visit www.bhuvas-impact.global.

Bhuva Shakti TEDx

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