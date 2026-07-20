Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market to Reach US$141.19 Bn by 2032 at 5.8% CAGR | Persistence Market Research

Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market

BRENFORD, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ambulatory surgery centers market is witnessing steady expansion as healthcare providers increasingly focus on delivering cost-effective surgical care outside traditional hospital settings. Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) provide same-day surgical procedures across multiple specialties while reducing hospital stays and improving patient convenience. Growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, advancements in surgical technologies, and the increasing preference for outpatient care continue to support market growth. Healthcare systems worldwide are also emphasizing operational efficiency, making ASCs an attractive solution for providers and patients alike.

According to Persistence Market Research, the global ambulatory surgery centers market is estimated to grow from US$88.40 Bn in 2025 to US$141.19 Bn by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Rising healthcare expenditure, technological innovation, and favorable reimbursement trends are expected to sustain market momentum. Multi-specialty ambulatory surgery centers represent a leading segment because of their ability to offer diverse procedures under one facility, while North America continues to dominate the market owing to advanced healthcare infrastructure, higher adoption of outpatient surgeries, and increasing investment in specialized surgical centers.

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Key Highlights from the Report

➤ The global ambulatory surgery centers market is projected to grow from US$88.40 Bn in 2025 to US$141.19 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.8%.

➤ Rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures continues to support long-term market expansion.

➤ Multi-specialty ambulatory surgery centers remain a preferred segment due to wider treatment capabilities.

➤ Technological advancements are improving surgical precision, workflow efficiency, and patient outcomes.

➤ North America maintains its leadership with strong outpatient care infrastructure and healthcare investments.

➤ Increasing focus on cost-efficient healthcare delivery is encouraging greater adoption of ambulatory surgery centers.

Market Segmentation

The ambulatory surgery centers market can be segmented by specialty, ownership model, and center type. Specialty-based facilities focus on orthopedics, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, pain management, cardiology, and several other disciplines. Multi-specialty centers continue to gain traction because they enable healthcare providers to perform numerous procedures within a single facility while improving operational efficiency. Their ability to optimize resources, reduce patient waiting times, and expand service offerings contributes significantly to market growth.

Ownership structure also influences market development, with physician-owned, hospital-owned, and corporate-owned ambulatory surgery centers serving different healthcare needs. Hospital partnerships strengthen referral networks, while physician-owned facilities emphasize specialized patient care and procedural efficiency. Corporate investments are further supporting infrastructure modernization, digital workflow integration, and operational scalability. Continuous technological upgrades across all ownership categories are expected to improve service quality and patient satisfaction.

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Regional Insights

North America remains the leading regional market due to widespread adoption of outpatient surgical procedures, strong healthcare infrastructure, and continuous technological innovation. The region benefits from favorable reimbursement systems, increasing investments in specialized healthcare facilities, and a growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries. These factors collectively strengthen the position of ambulatory surgery centers across various medical specialties.

Europe also represents a significant market, supported by expanding healthcare modernization initiatives and increasing emphasis on reducing hospital burdens. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is experiencing notable growth as healthcare infrastructure improves, surgical volumes increase, and awareness regarding outpatient treatment options expands. Emerging economies continue to invest in modern healthcare facilities, creating favorable conditions for future market expansion.

Market Drivers

Growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures remains one of the strongest drivers for the ambulatory surgery centers market. Patients increasingly prefer procedures requiring shorter recovery periods, minimal hospitalization, and lower overall treatment costs. Healthcare providers also recognize the operational advantages of outpatient surgeries, allowing better utilization of hospital resources while maintaining high-quality clinical outcomes. Continuous improvements in surgical equipment and imaging technologies further support this transition toward ambulatory care.

Healthcare systems are also focusing on improving efficiency while controlling rising medical expenditures. Ambulatory surgery centers offer streamlined workflows, faster patient turnover, and reduced infrastructure costs compared to traditional hospitals. Increasing collaboration among healthcare providers, physicians, and private healthcare organizations is encouraging investment in specialized outpatient facilities. Growing patient awareness regarding convenient treatment options further strengthens long-term market demand.

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Market Opportunities

The ambulatory surgery centers market presents significant oportunities as healthcare providers increasingly adopt digital technologies and advanced surgical solutions. Integration of electronic health records, artificial intelligence-assisted workflows, robotic-assisted surgery, and remote patient monitoring can improve clinical efficiency and patient outcomes. These innovations help healthcare organizations enhance productivity while maintaining high standards of care across outpatient facilities.

Expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies also creates attractive opportunities for market participants. Rising investments in modern surgical centers, increasing healthcare accessibility, and supportive healthcare reforms encourage broader adoption of ambulatory surgery services. Strategic collaborations, infrastructure expansion, and continuous innovation are expected to strengthen market competitiveness while meeting the evolving needs of patients seeking efficient outpatient surgical care.

Company Insights

Key players operating in the ambulatory surgery centers market include:

• Surgery Partners

• AmSurg

• United Surgical Partners International

• HCA Healthcare

• Tenet Healthcare Corporation

• Community Health Systems

• SCA Health

• Envision Healthcare

• Regent Surgical Health

• Medical Facilities Corporation

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