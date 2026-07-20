Liberia Advances Offshore Investment Campaign Through Strategic Partnership with Energy Capital & Power

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy Capital & Power (ECP) has been appointed by the Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Authority (LPRA) as its strategic communications and investor engagement partner to support the promotion of Liberia's upstream investment agenda and upcoming licensing opportunities. The mandate includes international investor outreach, media relations and the design and execution of high-level engagement programs in key energy capitals, including Houston and London.

The partnership comes at a pivotal moment for Liberia's upstream sector, which is experiencing its strongest momentum in more than a decade. In September 2025, the LPRA signed four Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) with TotalEnergies for deepwater Blocks LB-06, LB-11, LB-17 and LB-29, followed by four additional PSCs with Oranto Petroleum covering Blocks LB-15, LB-16, LB-22 and LB-24. TotalEnergies has since initiated its 2026 work program, including offshore geochemical surveys, 3D seismic acquisition and high-resolution seabed mapping. These agreements marked Liberia's first upstream petroleum contracts in more than ten years and underscore renewed confidence in the country's offshore potential.

Under the partnership, ECP will support the LPRA in strengthening its international investor engagement efforts through strategic communications, targeted media outreach and the development of campaign materials aligned with key milestones in Liberia's upstream development strategy. ECP's proprietary media platform, Prospect, will also be leveraged to showcase investment opportunities, regulatory developments and exploration progress to a global audience of industry stakeholders.

A key component of the engagement strategy will be a dedicated Liberia Investor Day in Houston, bringing LPRA leadership together with international exploration and production companies, private equity firms, sovereign investors, financial institutions and advisory groups. The program will feature presentations on Liberia's upstream opportunities, one-on-one investor meetings and networking sessions designed to facilitate new partnerships and support future licensing activity. As a global hub for the upstream industry, Houston provides an ideal platform to position Liberia before international investors.

"Liberia is entering an exciting new chapter in the development of its upstream sector, and we're proud to support the LPRA in bringing that story to the global investment community,” said Nadine Shone Levin, Portfolio Director at ECP. “Through a focused international engagement strategy, we aim to strengthen investor confidence and position Liberia among Africa's most compelling frontier exploration destinations."

The LPRA has spent the past year strengthening the institutional and regulatory foundations of the country's upstream sector. In 2025, it partnered with international law firm Watson Farley & Williams to develop a hybrid licensing framework aimed at enhancing transparency and streamlining the award of exploration and production rights. In March 2026, a high-level mission to Washington, D.C., led by LPRA Director General Marilyn T. Logan, secured pathways for technical cooperation with the International Monetary Fund, the U.S. Department of Commerce, the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency, focusing on fiscal modeling, regulatory strengthening and investor engagement.

As Liberia prepares for the next phase of offshore licensing and exploration, the partnership with ECP will enhance the country's international visibility, strengthen engagement with prospective investors and reinforce confidence in Liberia's evolving upstream sector. Through a coordinated communications and investor relations strategy, the collaboration aims to position Liberia as an increasingly competitive destination for frontier exploration and long-term energy investment.





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