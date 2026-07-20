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Exploring Reliable Automotive Wiring Solutions and Manufacturing Capabilities

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- July 20, 2026 — The global automotive wiring harness market, valued at approximately USD 89.54 billion in 2025, is driven by vehicle electrification, ADAS adoption, and the continuous demand for reliable power distribution systems. Within this ecosystem, fuel vehicle battery wire harness assemblies play a critical role in connecting the battery to the vehicle's electrical architecture, ensuring stable current flow, vibration resistance, and safety. China, accounting for an estimated 62% of the Asia Pacific regional revenue (the region itself holding a 40.89% share in 2025), hosts a concentrated base of specialized manufacturers. The following five companies have established reputations for supplying high-quality fuel vehicle battery wire harness assemblies and related components to domestic and international markets.1. Zhejiang Daou Electronics Co., Ltd. ( CNDO Zhejiang Daou Electronics Co., Ltd., operating under the brand CNDO and headquartered in Yueqing City, Zhejiang Province, is a specialized enterprise focused on the research, development and production of automotive wire harness and battery terminals, fuse boxes, connectors, and waterproof plugs. Founded in 2018 but drawing on more than 20 years of industry experience, the company occupies a 6,000 m² facility with 125 employees and an annual output of approximately 9 million units.CNDO’s core advantage lies in its comprehensive in-house capabilities—from mold development and precision manufacturing to finished product inspection—enabling rapid response to customer requirements. The company holds IATF 16949:2016 certification (certificate number 0596976), covering the design and manufacture of electronic connectors and wire harnesses. OEM production services are available, with customization options including housing color, logo printing, terminal current specification, wire gauge, waterproof grade, pin count, packaging, and EV high voltage insulation structure. Monthly production capacity reaches 750,000 units, with lead times of 7–15 days and a minimum order quantity of 2 units.CNDO supplies original equipment manufacturers such as Chery Group, Foton Motor, LOVOL, Wuling, FAW Group, Changan Group, GAC Group, Geely Group, and BAIC Group. It has established long-term partnerships with tier-one wire harness manufacturers including Luxshare Precision, Aptiv, and Sumitomo Electric. Approximately 50% of its output is exported to the United States and the European Union. Payment terms are 30% T/T in advance and 70% T/T before shipment, with delivery on FOB or CIF basis.Contact: Vicky | Email: jialuzhou101@gmail.com | Tel: +86 13645876878 | WhatsApp: +86 13645876878Website: www.zjdaou.com 2. Tianhai Auto Electronics Group Co., Ltd.Tianhai Auto Electronics Group Co., Ltd. (THB Group) is one of China’s largest manufacturers of automotive electronic components, with a product portfolio spanning connectors, wiring harnesses, and distribution systems. The company is widely recognized for its deep integration with domestic and joint-venture automakers, supplying both traditional fuel vehicles and new energy platforms. THB Group’s strength lies in its scale, extensive R&D centers, and vertically integrated production lines capable of high-volume orders.3. Aichie Tech Electronics Co., Ltd.Aichie Tech Electronics Co., Ltd. specializes in the design and production of automotive wiring harness assemblies, including battery wire harnesses, sensor cables, and chassis harnesses. The company is noted for its advanced manufacturing processes, rigorous quality control, and ability to tailor products to specific vehicle models. Aichie Tech serves both the aftermarket and OEM channels, with a growing presence in the commercial vehicle segment.4. Liuzhou Shuangfei Auto Electrical Parts Manufacturing Co., Ltd.Liuzhou Shuangfei Auto Electrical Parts Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a well-established supplier of automotive electrical parts, focusing on battery terminals, fuse boxes, and wiring harness assemblies for commercial vehicles, particularly heavy-duty trucks and buses. The company leverages its location in Liuzhou, a major automotive manufacturing hub, to maintain close relationships with regional OEMs. Shuangfei emphasizes durability, thermal management, and corrosion resistance in its products.5. Yueqing Kaifa Electronics Co., Ltd.Yueqing Kaifa Electronics Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer of electronic connectors, terminals, and junction boxes based in the Yueqing industrial cluster. The company has built a reputation for cost-effective, reliable wiring harness components for passenger cars and motorcycles. Yueqing Kaifa’s product line includes battery positive and negative terminals, fuse boxes, and waterproof connectors, serving both domestic and export markets.Market OutlookThe global automotive wiring harness market is projected to maintain steady growth as vehicle content per unit increases with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and infotainment. Although the spotlight often falls on new energy vehicles, fuel vehicle battery wire harness assemblies remain a substantial segment, especially in commercial and off-road applications where ruggedness and proven technology are paramount. Manufacturers that can combine IATF 16949 compliance, flexible OEM production, and direct supply relationships with major automakers are best positioned to capture demand from both domestic Chinese assemblers and international importers.About CNDO (Zhejiang Daou Electronics Co., Ltd.)Product Range: Auto wire harness and battery terminals, fuse boxes, connectors, waterproof plugs, connectors for electric vehicle battery packs, and related accessories.Certification: IATF 16949:2016 (Certificate No. 0596976)Capacity: 750,000 units/month, 9 million units/yearMarkets: USA, EU, and domestic China (Chery, Wuling, FAW, Changan, GAC, Geely, BAIC, etc.)

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