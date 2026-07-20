A' Limited Edition and Custom Design Awards 2026 Call for Nominations Announced

Limited Edition and Custom Design Awards

A' Limited Edition and Custom Design Awards 2026 invites bespoke creators, luxury brands and custom product designers worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Limited Edition and Custom Design Awards. The A' Limited Edition and Custom Design Awards are open for entries by Limited Edition Designers, Custom Design Professionals, Luxury Brands, Established Companies, Product Designers, Industrial Design Studios, Artisan Craftsmen, Jewelry Designers, Fashion Designers, Furniture Designers, Textile Artists, Ceramicists, Glass Artists, Metalworkers, Sculptors, Limited Edition Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Limited edition and custom-designed products created within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Limited Edition and Custom Design Awards is a two-phase competition. Participation begins with a complimentary preliminary evaluation for limited edition and bespoke designs, Limited Edition Designers, Custom Design Professionals, Luxury Brands, Established Companies, Product Designers, Industrial Design Studios, Artisan Craftsmen, Jewelry Designers, Fashion Designers, Furniture Designers, Textile Artists, Ceramicists, Glass Artists, Metalworkers, Sculptors, Limited Edition Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Limited Edition Awards, and get a preliminary score for their entries. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Limited Edition Awards consideration.The A' Limited Edition and Custom Design Awards celebrate exclusive creations that combine craftsmanship, personalization and exceptional design quality. From bespoke furniture, luxury watches and collectible objects to made-to-order fashion, custom jewelry and artisan products, the competition recognizes designs that deliver uniqueness, rarity and outstanding user value. Entries are evaluated anonymously by an international jury of more than 300 academics, designers, craftspeople, luxury industry experts and innovation professionals, ensuring recognition is based solely on creativity, originality, craftsmanship and design excellence.Limited Edition Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Limited Edition and Custom Design Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Limited Edition and Custom Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Limited Edition and Custom Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Limited Edition Awards.Eligible entries include bespoke furniture, custom jewelry, collectible objects, luxury watches, artisan products, personalized fashion and limited edition creations that could be submitted to A' Limited Edition and Custom Design Awards : Limited Edition Products, Bespoke Watches, Custom Furniture, Bespoke Jewelry, Personalized Fashion Collections, Modified Automobiles, Made to Order Products and More. Limited Edition Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/93 Award for Good Limited Edition DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Limited Edition and Custom Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Limited Edition and Custom Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Limited Edition Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Limited Edition and Custom Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Limited Edition and Custom Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Limited Edition and Custom Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Limited Edition Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Limited Edition and Custom Design Awards. Limited Edition Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, luxury brands, collectors, artisans, manufacturers, galleries and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=93 to see past winners of the A' International Limited Edition and Custom Design Awards.• Award Description could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/93 • Participants can register at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design AwardsThe A' Design Award & Competition recognizes excellence across bespoke design, luxury products, craftsmanship and numerous creative disciplines. By honoring limited edition and custom-made creations, the competition promotes innovation, artistic mastery and exceptional production quality. Through international recognition, media exposure and extensive promotional opportunities, the A' Design Awards help designers, artisans, manufacturers and luxury brands introduce exclusive products to a global audience while advancing excellence in collectible and personalized design. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Limited Edition and Custom Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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