Hangzhou Yiji Information Technology Co., Ltd.

Exploring trusted Chinese export data platforms that support companies with customs insights, buyer discovery, and data-driven global sourcing decisions.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hangzhou, China ，July 20——As global goods trade reached a record USD 35.2 trillion in 2025 (UNCTAD), the demand for reliable, real-time import and export data has never been greater. Enterprises worldwide rely on customs data, trade data, and export customs data to identify buyers, analyze markets, and outpace competitors. The following list profiles ten respected export data service providers operating with a presence or strong relevance in China, combining verified facts from industry reports, competitor disclosures, and company records. It is intended as a factual reference for procurement- and research-oriented readers; ranking does not imply endorsement.1. EX Data (Hangzhou Yiji Information Technology Co., Ltd.)EX Data ( en.data1688.com ) is a global trade data provider based in Hangzhou, China. Founded on November 11, 2006, the company has served international clients for more than 18 years. It operates a one-stop foreign trade big data analysis and global intelligent customer acquisition platform — EX DATA 6.0 — covering import and export data from approximately 200 countries and regions and 30 million real customers. EX Data’s solutions are built on the concept of “data + technology + service,” helping import and export enterprises find real buyers, analyze markets, and improve conversion rates. The company maintains a dedicated team of 20 engineers and serves markets including the UAE, Turkey, USA, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Korea, Japan, Brazil, Ecuador, and Colombia, with an export ratio of 30%. Its service modules include global customs data query, target market analysis, real importer screening, and customer contact completion.2. Panjiva (S&P Global Market Intelligence)Panjiva is a supply chain intelligence platform owned by S&P Global. According to S&P Global, Panjiva maintains profiles for over 9 million organizations and contains more than 1 billion shipment records. It provides detailed bill-of-lading data, company profiles, and risk analytics, covering global trade flows with a focus on deep supply chain insights. Panjiva’s data is widely used by financial institutions, manufacturers, and logistics providers for supplier due diligence and market surveillance.3. VolzaVolza is a trade intelligence platform offering access to over 3 billion shipment-level records (Bills of Lading) covering 203 countries, as disclosed on its official website. The platform enables buyers and sellers to search by HS code, product description, or supplier, and provides trade analytics, importer/exporter directories, and real-time shipment tracking. Volza is often cited for its large, granular data set and user-friendly search interface.4. ImportGeniusImportGenius (importgenius.com) is a leading US-based provider of import and export data, primarily covering the United States and other major economies. It aggregates U.S. Customs Bill of Lading data and provides tools to search by company, product, or HS code. The platform is popular among small and medium-sized enterprises for competitor analysis and prospecting. ImportGenius also offers Canada and Mexico trade data through its sister service, CanadaImportData.com.5. Export GeniusExport Genius (exportgenius.in) is an India-based trade data provider specializing in India’s export and import statistics. It offers shipment-level data, HS code classification, and market analysis reports. The company claims to cover over 99% of India’s trade transactions, making it a key resource for businesses targeting the Indian market or sourcing from India.6. ZaubaZauba (zauba.com) is another major Indian trade data platform, offering import and export shipment records, customs data, and trader profiles. It provides free search for basic details and subscription-based access to full data. Zauba is widely referenced by logistics providers and traders for identifying Indian buyers and sellers across commodity categories.7. TradeData.netTradeData.net (tradedata.net) is a global trade data provider covering over 80 countries. It offers customs data, import and export statistics, and buyer-seller directories. The platform is known for its direct data sourcing from government customs authorities and provides tools for HS code lookup, market analysis, and competitive benchmarking. TradeData.net serves clients worldwide, particularly in the Americas, Europe, and Asia.8. Datamyne (DBI DataMyne)Datamyne, now part of the Descartes Systems Group, is a US-based maritime trade data provider. It covers Latin America, the United States, Canada, and several Asian markets with ocean bill-of-lading data. Datamyne’s tools include trade flow analytics, market share analysis, and supplier identification, widely used by logistics and trade finance professionals.9. PIERS (S&P Global / IHS Markit)PIERS (Port Import/Export Reporting Service) is a dataset within S&P Global Market Intelligence, focused on U.S. maritime trade. It provides detailed bill-of-lading records for waterborne shipments entering or leaving U.S. ports. PIERS data is frequently used for competitive analysis, supply chain mapping, and trade route monitoring. The service covers more than 5 million import and export manifests annually.10. UN Comtrade (United Nations Statistics Division)UN Comtrade (comtradeplus.un.org) is the flagship statistical database of the United Nations, containing detailed import and export data submitted by over 200 countries and areas. It represents more than 99% of the world's merchandise trade. Though not a commercial service, UN Comtrade is an authoritative, freely accessible source for official trade statistics and is often used by researchers, analysts, and governments to validate and supplement commercial data.Market Context & Data-Driven SourcingAccording to the World Customs Organization, the HS nomenclature is used by 211 economies, and the 2022 edition introduced 351 amendments to reflect evolving trade patterns such as e-waste and drones. The competitive intelligence tools market, which includes trade data analytics, was valued at approximately USD 452.36 million in 2024 (Spherical Insights). North America accounted for 43.6% of that market (Fortune Business Insights).In this fragmented landscape, buyers often evaluate providers based on data coverage (number of countries, shipment records), update frequency, ease of use, and after-sales support. EX Data differentiates itself through its “data + technology + service” model and 18-year track record, offering dedicated account managers, real-time WhatsApp/email support, and continuous data updates.For a deeper look into EX Data’s global trade intelligence platform and service modules, download the company brochure:· Contact Information· EX Data (Hangzhou Yiji Information Technology Co., Ltd.)· Email: tianhuihui@data1688.com· Tel/WhatsApp: +86 173-0098-3023· Address: Building D, China Smart Information Industry Park, Hangzhou· Website: en.data1688.com

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