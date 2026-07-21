Arizona Nonprofit Pioneers Renewable Energy Model, Creates Economic Opportunities, Reducing Reliance on Long-Term Aid

Haiti school gets electricity for the first time ever. Student using computer for the first time. Solar Apprentices installing solar energy at school Orphanage gets electricity Young students have electricity at their school for the first time, giving them a 21st Century Education.

Arizona nonprofit joins the Together for Haiti campaign to expand a proven model that creates jobs, strengthens nonprofits and grows local economies.

For communities without electricity, solar energy is the catalyst for education, jobs, entrepreneurship and stronger local economies.” — Kevin Keene

QUEEN CREEK, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brighten Haiti joins the Together for Haiti campaign to expand an innovative ecosystem that combines clean energy, education, workforce development and entrepreneurship across Haiti.For generations, international aid has helped communities survive crises. But long-term prosperity requires more than assistance. It requires opportunity.An Arizona nonprofit believes renewable energy can help create that opportunity.Brighten Haiti today announced that it is joining the Together for Haiti campaign, a 10-day collaborative fundraising initiative involving multiple organizations working to create lasting change in Haiti.Through its participation, Brighten Haiti aims to raise $14,000 to expand a development model that uses solar energy to strengthen schools, create skilled jobs, launch local businesses and help other nonprofit organizations increase their impact. Donations will receive a 50 percent match. If Brighten Haiti reaches its fundraising goal, the $14,000 raised from supporters will unlock an additional $7,000, creating $21,000 in total impact.Unlike traditional projects that address a single need, Brighten Haiti has developed an integrated ecosystem where every investment generates multiple layers of community impact.Solar energy powers schools. Schools inspire students. Students become solar apprentices. Apprentices build careers installing renewable energy systems. Local entrepreneurs use solar power to start businesses that strengthen their communities. At the same time, partner nonprofits can dedicate more resources to education, healthcare and community services instead of fuel costs.“Our mission is not simply to install solar systems,” said Kevin Keene, Founder and President of Brighten Haiti. “Our mission is to help communities create their own future. Solar energy is the catalyst, but the real outcome is education, jobs, entrepreneurship and stronger local economies.”A Collaborative Model That Multiplies ImpactBrighten Haiti’s approach is built on partnership rather than duplication.The organization collaborates with schools, clinics, hospitals, churches, Rotary clubs, foundations and nonprofit organizations already serving communities throughout Haiti.By providing renewable energy infrastructure, technical expertise and workforce development, Brighten Haiti helps its partners accomplish more while reducing operating costs and improving long-term sustainability.“When we partner with a school, we are improving education,” Keene said. “When we partner with a clinic, we help improve healthcare. When we partner with another nonprofit, we help every donated dollar go further. Success is measured by how much stronger our partners become.”This collaborative approach creates a multiplier effect.A solar-powered school becomes a technology hub with lights, fans, computer labs and internet access. A clinic with dependable electricity can provide more reliable care while reducing its dependence on expensive diesel fuel. A nonprofit that spends less on energy can invest more directly in its mission.Building an Ecosystem of OpportunitySince its founding in 2020, Brighten Haiti has focused on creating lasting change through interconnected programs rather than isolated projects.Through Solar4Schools , the organization has helped bring reliable electricity and modern learning environments to schools serving more than 9,500 students in northern Haiti.Its Solar Apprenticeship Program trains Haitians in renewable energy installation, electrical safety, maintenance and troubleshooting, creating skilled professionals who can build and maintain Haiti’s growing clean energy infrastructure.Through Solar4All, Brighten Haiti equips Local Solar Agents with affordable solar technology that enables them to launch small businesses, generate income and expand access to clean electricity in their communities.Its newest initiative, Akademi Solèy, is creating free technical and business education in Haitian Creole, making practical knowledge accessible to aspiring entrepreneurs, technicians and community leaders throughout the country.Together, these programs form a self-reinforcing ecosystem where education leads to skills, skills lead to employment, employment creates entrepreneurship and entrepreneurship strengthens communities.A Vision Beyond AidBrighten Haiti believes the future of international development lies in helping communities build the skills, infrastructure and economic opportunities needed to thrive independently.Rather than viewing renewable energy as the final product, the organization views it as the foundation for sustainable development.“Our goal is not to create dependence,” Keene said. “Our goal is to help communities become more resilient, more self-sufficient and better equipped to solve their own challenges. The greatest measure of success is when local leaders no longer need us because they have the knowledge, skills and opportunities to continue the work themselves.”Together for HaitiThe Together for Haiti campaign runs July 20 through July 30, 2026, bringing participating organizations together to raise awareness and support for programs creating sustainable impact in Haiti.Every eligible donation to Brighten Haiti during the campaign will be matched by 50 percent, increasing the impact of every contribution.Support from individuals, businesses, foundations and community organizations will help Brighten Haiti expand its partnerships, train additional Haitian solar professionals, bring electricity to more schools and clinics, launch more local businesses and strengthen nonprofit partners serving communities across Haiti.About Brighten HaitiBrighten Haiti is a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to creating lasting economic opportunity through renewable energy. Working alongside Haitian communities and nonprofit partners, Brighten Haiti combines clean energy, workforce development, entrepreneurship and education to build stronger, more self-sustaining communities.By helping schools educate, clinics heal, entrepreneurs grow businesses and nonprofit partners expand their reach, Brighten Haiti is demonstrating how renewable energy can become a catalyst for long-term community development rather than simply a source of electricity.Media ContactKevin KeeneFounder & PresidentBrighten Haiti(503) 332-9029kevin.keene@brightenhaiti.org

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