Swastham, Inc. Appoints Theresa M. Brady to its Board of Directors

Theresa M Brady

Swastham, Inc. to be guided by two women leaders, Theresa Brady and Founder & CEO Sucheta Godbole Deshpande, as it advances AI-driven lifestyle health solutions

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- July 10, 2026 — Swastham, Inc., an AI-driven digital health company focused on improving access to lifestyle-based care, today announced the appointment of Theresa M. Brady to its Board of Directors.Theresa brings more than 30 years of leadership experience across workforce strategy, executive compensation, benefits, financial planning, healthcare compensation analytics, and strategic business development. Her appointment strengthens Swastham’s governance and strategic leadership as the company builds its native AI platform to scale expert-led chronic disease management and lifestyle health programs.Prior to joining the board, she spent more than two decades as an owner of Compdata Surveys & Consulting, where she served as Executive Vice President of Strategy and Development. Under her leadership, Compdata became one of the nation’s leading compensation and benefits survey and consulting firms, serving thousands of organizations across the United States. She is also recognized for her extensive work with healthcare associations, hospitals, physician groups, and healthcare providers on compensation, benefits, governance, and workforce challenges.As Director, Theresa will provide strategic oversight with a focus on corporate governance, financial stewardship, sustainable growth, and long-term stakeholder value.Her deep experience advising healthcare organizations and business leaders will support Swastham’s mission to deliver measurable health outcomes through innovative, AI-driven digital care and chronic disease management solutions.With this appointment, Swastham, Inc. will now be guided by two prominent women leaders: Theresa M. Brady, Director of Swastham, Inc., and Sucheta Godbole Deshpande, Founder and CEO. Together, they represent a leadership vision rooted in ethical governance, healthcare impact, operational discipline, and scalable access to preventive, lifestyle-based care.“We are delighted to welcome Theresa to Swastham, Inc.,” said Sucheta Godbole Deshpande, Founder and CEO of Swastham. “Her deep expertise across healthcare consulting, workforce strategy, financial planning, and governance brings tremendous value as we build a responsible, scalable digital health platform. Theresa’s leadership will help us strengthen our foundation for long-term growth while staying laser-focused on our mission of making lifestyle health guidance more accessible and measurable.”“I am honored to join Swastham, Inc. at such an important stage in its journey,” said Theresa M. Brady. “Swastham’s mission to combine expert-led care with AI-enabled digital delivery is both timely and deeply meaningful. I look forward to working with Sucheta and the Swastham team to support strong governance, sustainable growth, and measurable impact for the communities the company serves.”About Swastham, Inc.Swastham, Inc. is building an AI-enabled lifestyle health platform designed to help proven health experts convert their protocols into scalable digital care programs. The company focuses on chronic disease management and lifestyle health areas such as metabolic health, musculoskeletal care, sleep, stress, and women’s health.Swastham’s platform combines expert-led protocols, AI-powered guidance, human oversight, and measurable outcome tracking to make lifestyle-based care more accessible, affordable, and scalable.

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