Zeta National Educational Foundation Presented $150,000.00 Dr. Kathryn T. Malvern Chaiman's Scholarship to Gioia Gentile

(left to righ): Ron Carter, ZNEF Pr/Mktg Chair; Dr. Stacie NC Grant, President & CEO Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc; Gioia Ploy Gentile; 2026 Chairman Awardee, Valerie Hollingsworth Baker, ZNEF Chair and Nichole Gladney, ZNEF Secretary (left to right): Natthinee Ketsuwan, Mother of Gioia Ploy Gentile; Gioia Ploy Gentile, 2026 Dr. Kathryn T. Malvern 150,000.00 Chairman's Scholarship Awardee and Valerie Hollingsworth Baker, ZNEF Chairwoman (Left to right): Simone Laws, Macy's Senior Director | Diversity, Equity and Inclusion - Marketing & Community and Shernette Morrison, ZNEF Protocol Director

The Dr. Kathryn T. Malvern Chairman's Scholarship Award underscores the Foundation's commitment to honor individuals whose academic excellence are indelible

Gioia Ploy Gentile exemplifies the spirit of educational excellence, visionary and community service that inspires lasting change which reflects the very values our Foundation seeks to advance.” — Valerie Hollingsworth Baker

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zeta National Educational Foundation Presented The $150,000.00 Dr. Kathryn T. Malvern Chaiman's Scholarship Award to Gioia Ploy Gentile at Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated International Boule GalaThe Zeta National Educational Foundation (ZNEF) proudly presented its prestigious $150,000.00 Dr. Kathryn T. Malvern Chairman's Scholarship Award to Gioia Ploy Gentile during the elegant Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated International Boule Gala held in Nashville, Tennessee.The Dr. Kathryn T. Malvern Chairman's Scholarship Award is one of the Foundation's highest honors, recognizing extraordinary leadership, academic excellence and an unwavering commitment to advancing educational pursuits and service to the community. Presented before an audience of Zeta sorority leaders and members, community partners, and distinguished guests from across the globe, the award celebrated Gentile's remarkable dedication to academic excellence and meaningful impact through education and service.The presentation was a highlight of the International Boule Gala, an evening dedicated to celebrating excellence, thanking sponsors, recognizing transformational leadership, and reaffirming the Foundation's mission of expanding educational access through scholarships, leadership development, and strategic partnerships. It was the second time that ZNEF presented the 150,000.00 Chairman’s Scholarship Award to a deserving high school student. The first Chairman's Scholarship Award was presented in the name of Issie L. Jenkins, Esq., Chair Emerita of ZNEF."Gioia Ploy Gentile exemplifies the spirit of educational excellence, visionary leadership and community service that inspires lasting change," said Valerie Hollingsworth Baker, Chairwoman of the Zeta National Educational Foundation. "Her commitment to investing in her academic pursues, people and communities reflects the very values our Foundation seeks to advance. We are honored to recognize her with the 2026 Chairman's Award." The $150,000.00 Dr. Kathryn T. Malvern Chairman's Scholarship Award underscores the Foundation's continued commitment to honoring individuals whose academic excellence, community service and leadership efforts create opportunities that extend far beyond a single moment.“Receiving this scholarship is one of the greatest honors of my life. It means I can pursue my undergraduate and graduate education with freedom, focusing on learning and serving others rather than the financial barriers that so often stand in the way,” remarked Gioia Ploy Gentile. “This award is bigger than me, it instead represents the sacrifices my family has made and the opportunities they dreamed of for me. I also hope it reminds other students who might be in the same shoes that no dream is too ambitious. When you pursue your passions with purpose, perseverance, and heart, extraordinary opportunities can follow.”The International Boule serves as Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated's premier global gathering, bringing together members from around the world for leadership development, sisterhood, service, and celebration. The gala provides an opportunity to recognize outstanding individuals whose work aligns with the organization's ideals of Scholarship, Service, Sisterhood, and Finer Womanhood.Through initiatives such as the Dr. Kathryn T. Malvern Chairman's Scholarship Award, the Zeta National Educational Foundation continues to strengthen its mission of supporting educational excellence and cultivating leaders who make meaningful contributions to communities nationwide.About the Zeta National Educational FoundationThe Zeta National Educational Foundation (ZNEF) is dedicated to advancing educational opportunities and fostering academic excellence. Its primary purpose is to provide financial assistance through scholarships, educational programs and community outreach initiatives. Founded by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, ZNEF not only empowers students by offering scholarships, but also partners with organizations and educational institutions to broaden its impact.Zeta members play a crucial role by donating their time, talent and financial resources to support ZNEF’s mission. Through their dedication, ZNEF funds scholarships, create educational resources, and support initiatives that uplift communities. The foundation’s work is a collaborative effort with Zeta members, partners and donors all contributing to a shared goal: to enhance educational opportunities and make a positive impact on society.# # # #

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