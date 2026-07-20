Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule: July 20 – July 24, 2026

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, July 20

9:00 a.m. Days of ‘47 Cattle Drive

Location: Utah State Fairpark

1:15 p.m. Meeting with Employee of the Month, Brandon Broadhead, UDOT

Location: Governor’s office, Utah State Capitol

1:45 p.m. Meeting with executives from Sullivan Brothers Family of Companies and Forgen

Location: Virtual

2:00 p.m. Meet with Natalie Andrews, Reporter, The Wall Street Journal

Location: Governor’s office, Utah State Capitol

2:30 p.m. Meet with select cabinet members on infrastructure

Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

3:45 p.m. Meet with select cabinet members on industry

Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

6:30 p.m. Attend Days of ’47 Rodeo Appreciation Roundup Concert and Cookout

Location: Utah State Fairpark

Tuesday, July 21

9:00 a.m. Meet with senior staff

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

9:45 a.m. Meet with senior Moroccan military leaders

Location: Governor’s office, Utah State Capitol

11:00 a.m. Agriculture and food press conference

Location: Cross E Ranch, 3500 N 2200 W, Salt Lake City

Media Availability

2:00 p.m. Meet with leadership from Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

3:30 p.m. Meet with leadership from Utah Board of Pardons and Parole

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

Wednesday, July 22

9:00 a.m. Meet with Daniel O’Bannon, general counsel

Location: Governor’s Mansion, Salt Lake City

6:30 p.m. Attend Days of ’47 Ribs and Rodeo

Location: Utah State Fairpark



Thursday, July 23

No public meetings

Friday, July 24

No public meetings

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

July 20 – July 24, 2026

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, July 20

10:00 a.m. Meet with Lieutenant Governor’s Office Administrative and Election Directors

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

12:00 p.m. 2026 Primary Election Statewide Canvass

Location: East Senate Building, Committee Room 120, Utah State Capitol

Tuesday, July 21

No public meetings



Wednesday, July 22

No public meetings



Thursday, July 23

No public meetings

Friday, July 24

No public meetings