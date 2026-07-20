Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule: July 20 – July 24, 2026
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, July 20
9:00 a.m. Days of ‘47 Cattle Drive
Location: Utah State Fairpark
1:15 p.m. Meeting with Employee of the Month, Brandon Broadhead, UDOT
Location: Governor’s office, Utah State Capitol
1:45 p.m. Meeting with executives from Sullivan Brothers Family of Companies and Forgen
Location: Virtual
2:00 p.m. Meet with Natalie Andrews, Reporter, The Wall Street Journal
Location: Governor’s office, Utah State Capitol
2:30 p.m. Meet with select cabinet members on infrastructure
Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
3:45 p.m. Meet with select cabinet members on industry
Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
6:30 p.m. Attend Days of ’47 Rodeo Appreciation Roundup Concert and Cookout
Location: Utah State Fairpark
Tuesday, July 21
9:00 a.m. Meet with senior staff
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
9:45 a.m. Meet with senior Moroccan military leaders
Location: Governor’s office, Utah State Capitol
11:00 a.m. Agriculture and food press conference
Location: Cross E Ranch, 3500 N 2200 W, Salt Lake City
Media Availability
2:00 p.m. Meet with leadership from Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
3:30 p.m. Meet with leadership from Utah Board of Pardons and Parole
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
Wednesday, July 22
9:00 a.m. Meet with Daniel O’Bannon, general counsel
Location: Governor’s Mansion, Salt Lake City
6:30 p.m. Attend Days of ’47 Ribs and Rodeo
Location: Utah State Fairpark
Thursday, July 23
No public meetings
Friday, July 24
No public meetings
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
July 20 – July 24, 2026
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, July 20
10:00 a.m. Meet with Lieutenant Governor’s Office Administrative and Election Directors
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
12:00 p.m. 2026 Primary Election Statewide Canvass
Location: East Senate Building, Committee Room 120, Utah State Capitol
Tuesday, July 21
No public meetings
Wednesday, July 22
No public meetings
Thursday, July 23
No public meetings
Friday, July 24
No public meetings
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