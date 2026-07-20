ROCKY PASS FIRE: Multi-Agency Response Underway in Box Elder County for Rocky Pass Fire

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Date: July 19, 2026

Time: 6:30 PM MDT

Media Contact:

Lynnette Crockett

Box Elder County Public Information Officer

Contact Info Below

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Local, state, and federal resources continue actively responding to the Rocky Pass Fire, burning in the low mountains of the Northern Basin and Range, south of Grouse Creek and north of State Route 30 on BLM Land.



Initially discovered late Saturday, July 18, at approximately 11:39 p.m. near the intersection of Rocky Pass Road and Grouse Creek Road, the fire remains mapped at exactly 81 acres with 0% containment. No structures are currently threatened.

Firefighters are engaged in aggressive suppression operations to slow the fire’s spread and protect structures to the north. Ground resources—including Park Valley Fire, Grouse Creek Fire, Snowville Fire, Box Elder County Fire, BECF Brush Truck 208, the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, and the BLM—are being heavily supported by a robust aerial response. Air resources supporting the response include two helicopters, an air-attack coordination aircraft, and multiple airtankers conducting retardant drops. The cause of the fire remains undetermined.

“We are deeply grateful to the firefighters, aviation crews, and all emergency personnel working to contain the Rocky Pass Fire and protect the landscapes of Box Elder County,” Box Elder County Public Information Officer Lynnette Crockett said.

Critical Public Directives

Avoid Specific Roads: At the request of Bradley Johnson, Box Elder County Fire Warden on scene, residents and visitors are strictly asked to avoid Emigrant Trail, Devil’s Playground, Rocky Pass Road, and the surrounding Rocky Pass Fire area. While these roads are not currently closed, unnecessary traffic can interfere with emergency operations and create additional hazards for firefighters, pilots, and the public. Members of the public should not enter the area to watch or photograph the fire. We want to keep everyone safe.

Ground All Drones: The public is reminded that drones are prohibited near wildfire operations. If a drone is detected near the incident, firefighting aircraft may be forced to suspend operations, delaying suppression efforts and putting firefighters, pilots, and the public at risk. If you fly, we can't.

Hold on Donations: Box Elder County is extremely grateful for the many community members and organizations that have offered water, snacks, and other supplies for firefighters. These resources are not needed at this time, but they are appreciated. We kindly ask that members of the public not take donations directly to the fire area. Should additional supplies become necessary, the Box Elder County Public Information Officer will contact the local organizations that have offered assistance and coordinate delivery.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions in Effect: All unincorporated areas of Box Elder County and BLM-managed public lands are under Stage 2 Fire Restrictions. This strictly prohibits all open fires of any kind (including campfires and charcoal grills), fireworks, and outdoor smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building.

Updates: If a subsequent update is available, it will be provided around 9:00 p.m. by Box Elder County Public Information Officer Lynnette Crockett. Media updates will be distributed via email, and public updates will be posted to facebook.com/boxcounty and boxeldercountyut.gov/fire. Again, we are requesting that residents, the general public, and the media stay away from the area.

Fire Facts at a Glance

Name: Rocky Pass Fire (#rockypassfire)

Approximate Coordinates: 41.51°N, 113.76°W

Location: South of Grouse Creek and north of SR-30, Box Elder County

Size / Containment: 81 acres | 0% contained

Structures Threatened / Road Closures: None

Terrain & Fuels: Low mountains; actively burning in local trees, timber, and brush.

Discovery Date/Time: July 18, 2026, at 11:39 p.m.

Agencies Involved: BLM Salt Lake Field Office, Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, Box Elder County Fire, Park Valley Fire, Grouse Creek Fire, Snowville Fire, and multiple aircraft.

Cause: Undetermined

####

Photo Credit:

On Scene Photos: Bradley Johnson, Box Elder County Fire Warden

In-Air Photo at Hill Air Force Base: Jennifer Romstadt

Map: Google Maps



Media Contact:

Lynnette Crockett

Box Elder County Public Information Officer

(representing both County and County Fire)

435-740-7590 | Cell Phone

lcrockett@boxeldercountyut.gov