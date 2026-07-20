The Flexi Group and Megaworld Partner to Launch Common Ground McKinley Hill

Common Ground Digital Park McKinley Hill features nearly 2,000 square meters of flexible workspace in Taguig, Manila. Chris Edwards, CEO of The Flexi Group, parent company of Common Ground.

The new Digital Park McKinley Hill hub accelerates flexible workspace footprint across the Philippines, empowering local startups and enterprise teams.

Partnering with an industry titan like Megaworld is a transformative milestone. We are eager to develop environments that support the thriving business community in Manila.” — Chris Edwards, CEO of The Flexi Group

TAGUIG, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the successful launch of the Common Ground Don Antonio, premier Southeast Asian flexible workspace operator The Flexi Group is proud to announce its latest expansion located within Digital Park McKinley Hill, Manila. Common Ground McKinley Hill, will further accelerate Common Ground’s nationwide footprint through a powerful collaboration with Megaworld Corporation, the Philippines’ pioneer in live-work-play townships.

Forged through Megaworld’s real estate investment trust arm, MREIT Inc., this partnership signals a broader strategic alignment. By integrating Common Ground’s flexible, design-forward workspaces into Megaworld’s premier real estate portfolio, both organizations are creating a resilient ecosystem for local entrepreneurs, tech startups, and multinational teams. This initiative underscores a shared commitment to building future-proof, innovation-led environments within master-planned communities.

As the Philippines’ largest office lessor, Megaworld boasts an expansive footprint of 30 master-planned townships across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. Common Ground's expansion strategy is designed to integrate seamlessly into this premier network, with upcoming Digital Parks planned for major economic centers including Eastwood City (Metro Manila), Iloilo Business Park (Western Visayas), Southwoods City (Laguna), and Capital Town (Pampanga). This rollout represents a unified vision to democratize access to premium office infrastructure while providing the community layer—flexible lease terms, networking programs, and business support—that allows the next generation of Philippine businesses to scale without significant capital expenditure.

Common Ground Digital Park McKinley Hill, will offer nearly 2,000 square meters of office space in the Intellectual Property Center building. The facility will feature event spaces, conferencing facilities, work areas, dedicated function rooms, meeting rooms, and brainstorming zones. It will also offer membership options such as day passes, hot-desking, and dedicated desks.

"Partnering with an industry titan like Megaworld is a transformative milestone for Common Ground's journey in the Philippines. It is a pleasure to initiate our collaboration with MREIT, and we are eager to develop environments that support the business community in Manila." said Chris Edwards, CEO of The Flexi Group, the parent company of Common Ground. "Megaworld has perfected the blueprint for thriving, self-sustaining communities. We are grateful for the trust placed in us by Kevin Tan, the MREIT leadership, and the entire Megaworld team. Their visionary leadership enables us to embed our community-driven workspace model exactly where the future of Philippine business is being written."

Working alongside a deeply rooted local collaborator allows Common Ground to accelerate its expansion into high-growth provincial hubs. Megaworld’s established ecosystem grants Common Ground immediate access to premium, Grade-A infrastructure and integrated lifestyle amenities, enabling the delivery of state-of-the-art workspace solutions to local businesses and residents.

The rollout represents a shared vision between the two entities to democratize access to premium office infrastructure. While Megaworld continues to shape the physical skyline of the country's business districts, Common Ground acts as the community layer, providing flexible lease terms, world class amenities, business support services, and networking programs that allow the next generation of Philippine businesses to scale without heavy upfront capital.

As remote, hybrid, and agile work models continue to dominate the modern corporate landscape, this collaborative network of Digital Parks ensures that wherever Megaworld builds, Common Ground provides the essential community, creativity, and connections necessary for businesses to thrive.

About Common Ground

Common Ground, founded in 2017, is South East Asia’s leading coworking space provider, offering stylish and functional environments for SMEs, and enterprise teams. Our first location in the Philippines opened in the Philippines in 2018 and has since expanded to 5 locations across Greater Manila. With a strong presence in the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, Common Ground is known for its premium workspaces, meeting rooms and event spaces, and lifestyle perks such as wellness partnerships and carefully curated community events. Common Ground is part of The Flexi Group.

For more information please visit https://www.commonground.work/ph-en, or reach out to donantonio@commonground.work

About The Flexi Group

The Flexi Group is one of Asia Pacific's leading workspace experience providers, housing a diverse portfolio of workspace brands including the Hive, Common Ground, The Cluster and Tailored by Flexi. We partner with landlords and enterprises to design, build and operate high-quality office solutions and community-centric environments that empower businesses to thrive through agile, asset-light real estate strategies. With a strong regional presence, we currently operate over 50+ locations across Asia Pacific and Australia.

For more information Please visit www.theflexigroup.com | www.tailoredbyflexi.com for more information.

About MREIT, Inc.

MREIT, Inc. (PSE: MREIT) is the flagship real estate investment trust of property giant Megaworld Corporation. Leveraging Megaworld’s sustainable "live-work-play" townships, MREIT manages a premier portfolio of best-in-class office and commercial assets.

With a diversified tenant base of top-tier BPOs and multinationals, MREIT operates extensive gross leasable area across key PEZA-registered hubs like Eastwood City and McKinley Hill. The company is committed to long-term value creation, stable recurring income, and high ESG standards.

For more information, visit https://mreit.com.ph/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.