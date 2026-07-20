DuJour Media’s Jason Binn to Celebrate Cover Star Shania Twain at Gospel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DuJour Media founder and CEO Jason Binn will host a special celebration honoring DuJour Magazine cover star Shania Twain on Wednesday, July 22, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at James Huddleston's Gospel club in New York City.The intimate event will bring together leaders from entertainment, fashion, media and hospitality to celebrate Twain's DuJour cover and her enduring influence as one of the most successful and recognizable artists in contemporary music.Twain has built a groundbreaking career defined by global record sales, chart-topping hits and a distinctive style that has helped reshape modern country and pop music. Her appearance on the cover of DuJour reflects the magazine's continued commitment to featuring influential personalities whose creativity, ambition and cultural impact transcend their respective industries."Shania Twain is a true icon whose talent, authenticity and extraordinary career continue to inspire audiences around the world," said Binn. "We are honored to celebrate her DuJour cover with friends and industry leaders at Gospel."The one-hour celebration will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and is expected to welcome a select group of invited guests.Event DetailsWhat: DuJour Magazine celebration honoring cover star Shania TwainHosted by: Jason Binn, founder and CEO of DuJour MediaWhen: Wednesday, July 22, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.Where: James Huddleston's Gospel club, New York CityAbout DuJour MediaDuJour Media is a luxury lifestyle media company covering entertainment, fashion, art, business, travel, real estate and philanthropy. Through its print, digital and event platforms, DuJour connects influential readers with leading personalities, brands and cultural experiences.Contact Info:Jruan@dujour.com

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