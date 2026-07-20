THIRD COAST FILM ANNOUNCES DEVELOPMENT OF AN ACT OF GOD, FILM INSPIRED BY THE EXTRAORDINARY TRUE STORY OF JAMES SCOTT

Third Coast Film Logo James Scott

Production Co Launches Research Initiative as Public Attention Returns to One of America's Most Controversial Cases #AnActOfGod #JamesScott #TrueCrime #FilmNews

Our responsibility as filmmakers is to pursue the story with honesty, integrity, and respect for the facts.” — Blake Babson

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Third Coast Film announced today that it has officially begun development of An Act of God, a feature film inspired by the story of James Scott, the Missouri man who has spent more than three decades in prison following his conviction for allegedly causing a flood during the Great Flood of 1993.

Inspired by the acclaimed book Damned to Eternity by journalist Adam Pitluk, the film explores one of the most unusual criminal cases in American history. Scott remains the only person in the United States ever convicted of intentionally causing a flood, a case that has continued to generate discussion among journalists, legal observers, and advocates over the evidence presented at trial and the circumstances surrounding his conviction.

The announcement comes as renewed public attention focuses on Scott's case ahead of a scheduled court hearing on July 22.

In conjunction with the film's development, Third Coast Film is launching a comprehensive research initiative surrounding the James Scott case. Building upon Pitluk's extensive reporting, the production team will continue reviewing historical records, interviewing individuals connected to the case, and examining additional materials as part of the screenplay development process.

"Our responsibility as filmmakers is to pursue the story with honesty, integrity, and respect for the facts," said Blake Babson, Partner at Third Coast Film. "Whether audiences ultimately agree or disagree with the outcome of the case, we believe this is a remarkable American story that raises important questions about justice, media influence, and the lasting impact of public perception. Those are exactly the kinds of stories that deserve to be explored through film."

An Act of God is envisioned as a feature-length dramatic thriller examining the human consequences of one of the Midwest's worst natural disasters while exploring the investigation, prosecution, and decades-long aftermath surrounding James Scott's conviction.

The project is currently being developed with several high-profile creative and producing partners, with additional announcements expected later this year.

"Our goal is not to relitigate a case in the court of public opinion," Brian Williams, CEO of Third Coast Film added. "It's to tell a compelling, deeply human story that encourages audiences to examine the facts, ask thoughtful questions, and engage in meaningful conversation."

Third Coast Film acquired the motion picture rights to Pitluk's Damned to Eternity and has been quietly developing the project as part of its slate of commercially driven films inspired by extraordinary true stories.

Additional information regarding creative attachments, production plans, and distribution strategy will be announced as development progresses.

ABOUT THIRD COAST FILM

Third Coast Film is an independent film and television production company based in Brentwood, Tennessee, focused on developing, financing, producing, and distributing commercially driven feature films and television projects. The company specializes in true stories and original content that combine compelling entertainment with meaningful themes for audiences worldwide.

Media Contact:

Mack Hicks

Administrator, Third Coast Film

(805) 501-5028

www.thirdcoastfilm.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.