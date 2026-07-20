Road Haugs Moving & Storage Named a Trusted Local Moving Company Serving Huntersville and the Lake Norman Area

Road Haugs Moving & Storage is now a local moving company serving Huntersville and the Lake Norman area. Family-owned and backed by 40+ years of experience.

HUNTERSVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Road Haugs Moving & Storage has been named a trusted local moving company serving Huntersville and the greater Lake Norman area, a recognition rooted in decades of hands-on experience and a consistent record of customer satisfaction. The family-owned business, headquartered near Charlotte, has become a dependable choice for families, businesses, and individuals relocating throughout the region.With more than 40 years in the moving industry, Road Haugs brings a depth of knowledge that few competitors can match. The company is led by a second-generation mover who grew up in the business, traveling the country alongside his father and learning every part of the trade from the ground up. That lifelong experience shapes the way the team approaches each job, from careful packing to the safe transport of heavy and fragile items.As a moving company in Huntersville , Road Haugs offers a full range of relocation services designed to reduce the stress that often comes with a move. The team handles residential and commercial relocations, apartment moves, furniture moving, piano moving, and specialty items, adapting each plan to the specific needs of the customer. Flexible scheduling for weekends, evenings, and last-minute requests gives clients added convenience during a busy transition.Local knowledge sets the company apart. The team is familiar with Huntersville neighborhoods, residential developments, apartment complexes, and commercial districts, including areas near Birkdale Village and Lake Norman. This familiarity helps the crew avoid unnecessary delays, plan efficient routes, and arrive on time. For customers moving into a new development or across an established neighborhood, that local expertise translates into a smoother experience from start to finish.Road Haugs also serves customers who need to relocate beyond the immediate area. Its long distance movers in Huntersville manage the planning, loading, and logistics required for moves across state lines, so belongings arrive on schedule and in the same condition they left. Whether a move covers a few miles or several states, the company applies the same standard of care and attention to detail.For those staying closer to home, the company operates as a local moving company in Huntersville that understands the traffic patterns, best routes, and practical challenges of moving within the community. That understanding allows the team to complete local moves efficiently while keeping the process organized and predictable for the customer.Transparency in pricing is another reason customers continue to choose Road Haugs. The company provides clear, upfront estimates with no hidden fees, helping clients plan their budgets with confidence. During a free, no-obligation in-home survey, an experienced moving surveyor evaluates the scope of the move and explains whether it qualifies as local, intrastate, or interstate, along with the billing method that applies. This educational approach helps customers feel prepared and informed well before moving day.The company's reputation reflects its commitment to service. Road Haugs holds a 4.9-star rating based on hundreds of customer reviews, a signal of the consistency and professionalism clients have come to expect. Over the years, the team has served a wide range of customers, including families, military personnel, small businesses, and corporate clients, tailoring each move to the situation at hand.Licensed and insured, Road Haugs emphasizes accountability and proper credentials, encouraging customers to verify that any mover they hire is registered with the appropriate state and federal authorities. The company points to this diligence as a core part of protecting customers from the risks associated with unlicensed operators.As Huntersville and the Lake Norman area continue to grow, demand for reliable moving services has grown alongside it. Road Haugs Moving & Storage says its recognition as a trusted local mover reflects a straightforward commitment: treat every move with the same care the team would give its own, and earn the confidence of each customer through honest service and consistent results.

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