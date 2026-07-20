Chinese Ambassador to Samoa Fei Mingxing Attends the China Scholarship Night Event

On July 16, Chinese Ambassador to Samoa Fei Mingxing attended the China Scholarship Night event at the Embassy and delivered remarks. Afioga Nonu Lemauga Saleimoa Vaai, Chairman of Samoa Public Service Commission (PSC), and Professor Tuifuisa'a Dr. Patila Amosa, Vice Chancellor of National University of Samoa（NUS）, also gave speeches. Over 100 guests including recipients of the Chinese Government Scholarship and the Chinese Ambassador Scholarship, as well as teachers of NUS and Samoan officials, were present.

Ambassador Fei congratulated scholarship recipients and thanked PSC and NUS for their strong support of China scholarship programs. He noted that educational cooperation between China and Samoa continues to deepen and expressed China's willingness to further support Samoa's priority development needs with scholarship programs.

Afioga Nonu and Professor Amosa expressed gratitude to China for providing scholarships to Samoan students. They encouraged the students to cherish these valuable opportunities, excel in their studies, and continue serving as bridges of friendship between Samoa and China. They also affirmed that both institutions would continue working closely with the Embassy to advance education and human resource development cooperation, contributing to the continued growth of Samoa-China relations.

At the reception, students from the Confucius Institute at NUS performed Tupulaga Samoa and Chinese Taiji Fan.