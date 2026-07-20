Chinese Ambassador to Liberia Yin Chengwu Meets with the Country Representative of UN Women Abul Hasnat Monjurul Kabir

On July 16th, Yin Chengwu, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, met with Mr. Abul Hasnat Monjurul Kabir, the Country Representative of UN Women in Liberia. The two sides exchanged views on strengthening cooperation in the field of women development.

Ambassador Yin said, last year, China and UN Women co-hosted the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women in Beijing. At the summit, President Xi Jinping put forward four proposals and five practical measures to accelerate the process of women’s all-round development. China is willing to continue strengthening exchanges and cooperation with UN Women to jointly support the development of women’s cause in Liberia.

Mr. Kabir thanked China for its long-term support for UN Women, and hoped to deepen multilateral cooperation with China within the framework of South-South Cooperation to improve Liberia’s women cause.