Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria Yu Dunhai Meets with Amb. Babagana Wakil, Chief of Protocol of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria

On July 14, 2026, Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria H.E. Yu Dunhai, held a meeting with Amb. Babagana Wakil, newly appointed Chief of Protocol of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria.

Ambassador Yu congratulated Wakil on his new appointment. He noted that the traditional friendship between China and Nigeria has grown stronger over the years. Since the meeting between President Xi Jinping and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2024, the China–Nigeria Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has entered a new stage of high-quality development, with practical cooperation across a wide range of fields continuing to deepen. China stands ready to strengthen strategic communication with Nigeria, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and advance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to new heights.

Ambassador Wakil spoke positively of the fruitful outcomes of mutually beneficial China-Nigeria cooperation. He stated that Nigeria attaches great importance to developing relations with China and stands ready to continuously enhance strategic mutual trust with China, deepen cooperation in power, infrastructure, new energy, manufacturing and other sectors, promote the sustained development of the Nigeria-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and deliver greater benefits to the peoples of the two countries.