Chinese Consul General in New York Chen Li Attends “The Path Forward 2026” China-U.S. Business Exchange Event
On July 16, Consul General Chen Li attended “The Path Forward 2026” China-U.S. business exchange event hosted by the China General Chamber of Commerce-USA and delivered a keynote speech. Over 100 representatives from local U.S. authorities, strategic, business and media communities attended the event.
In his speech, Chen Li stated that the mutually beneficial nature of China-U.S. economic and trade cooperation has not changed, and there is still great room for us to move forward. Continued high-level engagement will provide strategic guidance for bilateral relations and create strong momentum for practical cooperation. Business communities from both sides should take active steps, offer insights on building a constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability, and help deliver more tangible results in practical cooperation. Let economic and trade cooperation continue to serve as an anchor and engine for China-U.S. relations.
Guests present expressed that the new positioning of China-U.S. relations brings new opportunities for China-U.S. economic and trade relations, and they are willing to take actions to contribute to pragmatic cooperation.
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