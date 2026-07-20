Head of the Chinese Mission to the African Union Ambassador Jiang Feng Meets with the Permanent Representative of Somalia to the African Union

On March 4, Amb. Jiang Feng, Head of the Mission of China to the African Union, met with Amb. Abdullahi Warfa, Permanent Representative of Somalia to the African Union.

Amb. Jiang stated that China and Somalia are strategic partners and firmly support each other on issues of core interests and major concerns. China firmly supports Somalia in safeguarding its sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, and respects the Somali people’s independent choice of development path. China is willing to strengthen bilateral and multilateral exchanges and cooperation with Somalia in various fields, and jointly build an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

Amb. Warfa highly praised the momentum of the development of Somalia-China relations and thanked China for providing development and humanitarian assistance to Somalia. Somalia has always firmly adhered to the one-China principle and is willing to maintain close communication and cooperation with the Chinese Mission to jointly safeguard the common interests of the Global South on multilateral platforms.