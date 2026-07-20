Chinese Ambassador to Slovenia Kang Yan Meets with Mr. Tone Kajzer, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia

On July 16, 2026, Ambassador Kang Yan paid a courtesy call on Mr. Tone Kajzer, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia.

Ambassador Kang stated that China-Slovenia relations are based on mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, delivering tangible benefits to the two peoples. In recent years, political mutual trust between the two countries has continued to deepen, and practical cooperation in various fields has grown ever closer. Such positive momentum ought to be maintained and cherished. Next year marks the 35th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations. China stands ready to work with Slovenia to promote greater development of bilateral relations.

Mr. Tone Kajzer spoke positively of bilateral relations. He noted that China is a constructive partner. The Slovenian side is willing to further strengthen cooperation with China and looks forward to greater progress in bilateral relations.

They also exchanged views on issues of common interest.