Wang Yi Meets with Russian Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Maxim Oreshkin

On July 17, 2026, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met in Shanghai with Russian Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Maxim Oreshkin, who is in China for the 2026 World AI Conference.

Wang Yi welcomed Maxim Oreshkin’s participation in the conference and the Russian government’s signing of the agreement on the establishment of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO). Wang Yi stated that China and Russia are comprehensive strategic partners of coordination for the new era, and both sides have consistently supported and understood each other on international and regional affairs. Russia’s participation in the WAICO reflects the high level of China-Russia relations and will contribute to its future development. At the opening ceremony of the conference, President Xi Jinping comprehensively and systematically elaborated on China’s concepts and propositions, emphasizing that artificial intelligence should be developed for the good of humanity in a healthy, safe and orderly manner, which reflects the common expectations of the international community. China is willing to work with Russia to promote the healthier, safer, and more orderly development of artificial intelligence through consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, enhance capacity building among Global South countries, and make AI a key growth driver of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era.

Wang Yi stated that under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin, China-Russia relations have maintained strong resilience and vitality, with broad prospects for steady development. The mutual trust and friendship between the two heads of state serve as the fundamental guarantee for the development of bilateral relations. Both sides should take the important consensus reached by the two heads of state as their guide, anchor the goal of higher-quality development, pool synergies for deeper-level development, and strive to achieve still greater progress in the bilateral relationship.

On behalf of the Russian government, Maxim Oreshkin warmly congratulated the successful convening of the World AI Conference. He stated that President Xi Jinping’s keynote speech at the opening ceremony is of global significance, reflecting the Chinese side’s profound understanding and strategic vision for the development of artificial intelligence. The establishment of the WAICO is a major Chinese initiative benefiting the world. Russia highly appreciates the move and is pleased to become a founding member. Russia looks forward to working with China to jointly promote the development of the organization, expand cooperation in artificial intelligence, and inject new momentum into the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era. Russia is willing to work with China to jointly implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, maintain close high-level exchanges, deepen practical cooperation, strengthen multilateral coordination and achieve mutual benefit and win-win results.