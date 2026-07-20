Wang Yi Meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations of Lesotho Limpho Tau

On July 18, 2026, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met in Shanghai with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations of Lesotho Limpho Tau, who is in China for the 2026 World AI Conference.

Wang Yi welcomed Limpho Tau’s visit to China to attend the conference and sign agreement on the establishment of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO) on behalf of the Lesotho government. Wang Yi stated that in the development of AI, no country should fall behind. Developing countries, in particular, are entitled to their legitimate right to technological development. China’s initiative to establish the WAICO was to enhance the capacity building of Global South countries, enable all countries to embrace the trend of the new technological era, and promote the positive development of AI, and benefit all humanity.

Wang Yi stated that China’s diplomacy has always upheld the principle of equality among all countries regardless of size. Despite differences in land area and national size, China and Lesotho have always been strategic partners that trust and support each other. China will continue to support Lesotho in safeguarding its sovereignty, security, and development interests, encourage Chinese enterprises to invest and start businesses in Lesotho, welcome more characteristic products of Lesotho to enter the Chinese market, and promote bilateral relations towards broader fields and higher levels. China is a trustworthy good friend and partner of Africa. The Chinese side believes that there can be no modernization of the world without the modernization of Africa. The zero-tariff measure announced by President Xi Jinping has been implemented in Africa, and China stands ready to continue making its own efforts for the development and revitalization of African countries, including Lesotho.

Limpho Tau spoke highly of President Xi Jinping’s keynote speech at the 2026 World AI Conference, stating that Lesotho is very honored to be a founding member of the WAICO. Lesotho looks forward to actively participating in the construction of the organization, contributing to the country’s economic development, and safeguarding the common rights and interests of the Global South countries. Lesotho views China as a trustworthy strategic partner and sincerely thanks President Xi Jinping for the zero-tariff policy for African countries, as well as the valuable support China has long provided to African countries, including Lesotho, in infrastructure development and improving people’s livelihoods. Lesotho will continue to firmly adhere to the one-China principle. Lesotho stands ready to promote practical cooperation with China in various fields under the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, continuously enrich the connotation of the strategic partnership between the two countries, and jointly promote world peace and development.