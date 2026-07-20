Recruitment Open: Apply for a Position on the Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee

If you are interested in serving on a board or commission, please complete the online application linked below. You may attach your resume and any additional materials you would like considered at the bottom of the application before submitting. Please do not email, mail or fax additional copies of your application, resume or supplementary materials to the Boards & Commissions Office.

You may apply for a board or commission at any time, regardless of whether there is a current or upcoming vacancy, as vacancies occur periodically throughout the year. If you have any questions about completing the application, please contact Governor Ferguson's Office by email or call 360-902-4111.

Apply to a Board or Commission

*Note: This application web form is on a secured page and will time-out after one hour.

Please note that pursuant to the state's Public Records Act (RCW 42.56), applications submitted for these appointments are public records and may be subject to public disclosure.